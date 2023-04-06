^

Headlines

Over 150,000 passengers flock various ports nationwide during Maundy Thursday

Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 5:00pm
Over 150,000 passengers flock various ports nationwide during Maundy Thursday
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Sea Marshall Force are seen monitoring different ports across the Philippines during Holy Week, April 6, 2023
Released / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Over a hundred thousand and a half travelers were monitored in various sea ports around the country by the Philippine Coast Guard this Thursday as passengers hope to reach their destinations deep into the Holy Week holidays.

According the the Coast Guard, over 80,874 outbound passengers and 74,039 inbound passengers were seen in different ports nationwide this Maundy Thursday from 6 a.m. to noontime.

"Moreover, 2,713 deployed frontline personnel in 15 PCG Districts inspected 564 vessels and 1,192 motorbancas," according to the agency today.

"The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert to manage the influx of port passengers during the Holy Week from 02 to 10 April 2023."

The heightened alert is said to also cover the length of the summer vacation in aticipation of local tourists traveling by sea for recreational purposes until the end of May of this year.

Traffic jams are a common sight across different provinces of the country today due to the holiday mass exodus, with some road crashes, injuries and casualties already reported in places like in Bagui, Ilocos Norte.

The PCG is currently encouraging the riding public to coordinate inquiries, concerns and clarifications regarding sea travel protocols and regulations during the Holy Week and summer vacation this year through their official Facebook page and Coast Guard Public Affairs hotline (0927-560-7729). — James Relativo

HOLY WEEK

PASSENGERS

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PORTS
