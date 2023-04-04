LIST: MRT, LRT and PNR schedules during Holy Week 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of riding the various train systems in Luzon this week? You might not be able to catch 'em since they'll be offline in observance of the Lenten season and to give way to the annual scheduled maintenance of the rail lines.
"To give way to the thorough maintenance activities being conducted yearly to our railway lines, please be informed that the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2), Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) and Philippine National Railways (PNR) will suspend operations on April 6 until April 9, 2023," according to a statement released by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) this Tuesday.
"We are advising the public of these maintenance schedule, as well as the scheduled suspension and resumption of operations, in order for commuters to plan their travel accordingly."
MRT-3 schedule:
- April 3 to April 5: normal operating hours
- April 6 to April 9: no operations
- April 10: resumption of regular operations
LRT-1 schedule:
- April 3 to April 5: normal operating hours
- April 6 to April 9: no operations
- April 10: resumption of regular operations
First trips during Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday for the LRT-1 are set at 4:30 a.m.
On another hand, last trips from Baclaran Station are set at 10 p.m. while it's scheduled at 10:15 p.m. from Roosevelt Station.
LRT-2 schedule:
- April 3 to April 5: normal operating hours
- April 6 to April 9: no operations
- April 10: resumption of regular operations
On Holy Wednesday, the last trip for the LRT-2 will be at 7 p.m. from Antipolo to Recto station and vice versa.
Philippine National Railways schedule:
- April 3 to April 5: normal operating hours
- April 6 to April 9: no operations
- April 10: resumption of regular operations
The last trips for the PNR line would differ depending on the route.
|Southbound
|Departure
|Arrival
|Tutuban - Calamba
|7:56 p.m.
|10:50 p.m.
|Tutuban - San Pedro
|8:36 p.m.
|10:29 p.m.
|Gov. Pascual - Bicutan
|5:15 p.m.
|6:45 p.m.
|Calamba - San Pablo
|6:30 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Sipocot - Naga
|4:50 p.m.
|6:02 p.m.
|Northbound
|Departure
|Arrival
|Alabang - Tutuban
|8:03 p.m.
|9:38 p.m.
|Bicutan - Gov. Pascual
|6:55 p.m.
|8:19 p.m.
|Lucena - San Pablo
|5:50 p.m.
|7:22 p.m.
|Naga - Sipocot
|3:30 p.m.
|4:42 p.m.
"Everyone is also enjoined to strictly follow the necessary health and safety protocols that are in place, when travelling," the DOTr added.
"Have a safe and blessed Holy Week, everyone!"
