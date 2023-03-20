Coast Guard ready for probes into MT Princess Empress permit issues

This handout photo taken on March 7, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows volunteers collecting debris covered with oil along the coastline in the village of Semirara, Caluya town, days after an oil spill from a sunken tanker off Mindoro island reached the island of Caluya.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday said it is ready to cooperate with any investigating body, such as the Department of Justice, looking into possible lapses in allowing an oil tanker that later sank off Oriental Mindoro to leave port.

In a press briefing on Monday, the PCG said that while they are conducting their own investigation on allegations related to the Certificate of Public Convenience issued to the MT Princess Empress by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), the agency is willing to cooperate with other investigating bodies "because they are in the position to do so."

"We are not shying away from responsibility, we are open to investigations. In fact, we appreciate the investigations because that will be a good avenue also for people to come forward and share what happened when the ship left port," PCG Rear Adm. Armand Balilo said.

Authorities continue to look into the case of the MT Princess Empress, which is owned by RDC Reield Marine Service. Marina earlier said that the oil tanker did not have a permit to sail in the first place and that the coast guard allowed it to sail anyway.

The PCG has since presented a supposed CPC for the tanker on social media and to media, but Balilo said this should not preclude probes into the agency and its potential lapses.

MT Princess Empress sank in waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in the early hours of end-February. It was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel when it sank, putting authorities on a "race against time" to make sure that oil from the tanker does not spill over to other parts of the country.