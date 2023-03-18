Senate wants con-ass, only for economic provisions

Photos shows of senators in opening of the 19th congress at the Senate on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The push for Charter change may succeed in the Senate if it is guaranteed that the amendments cover only the restrictive economic provisions and that it is done through a constituent assembly (con-ass), senators said yesterday.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments, said that while he continues to favor a constitutional convention (con-con) as the mode for Charter change to also cover political provisions, he might end up formally endorsing the con-ass at the plenary if only to start the process of amending the 36-year-old Constitution.

Padilla also intends to convince his partymates in PDP-Laban about the con-ass route even if they have long been advocating for a shift to a federal form of government through con-con – the mode that senators fear could lead to a wholesale revision of the Charter.

“If we insist on con-con, it would be very difficult to defend it in (Senate) plenary, very difficult. We won’t get support if this is what we bring to the plenary; unlike con-ass, I can easily defend this in plenary,” Padilla told reporters in Filipino.

He said a con-con would cost several billion pesos and could take a long time to finish its work when lawmakers should first address Filipinos’ basic and urgent concerns on wages, jobs and boosting businesses.

The actor-turned-senator said the committee is close to wrapping up its hearings so that it can finally present its recommendations to the plenary.

But before adjourning its hearings, it will be holding a special one on Monday in which Cha-cha proponents from the House, led by Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, have been invited.

Last week, the House passed Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 that calls for a con-con.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said senators may soften their stand against Cha-cha if it only covers economic provisions and is done through con-ass.

“If you do it (Cha-cha) through con-con, who will run (as delegates)? Most probably relatives of politicians, congressmen, senators, governors, mayors – in effect the same people – who have to be provided with offices, vehicles, computers, staff, etc. Are we going to borrow just for that?” Estrada said even as he admitted it was time to amend the Constitution. – Jose Rodel Clapano