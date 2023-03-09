Remulla says there is conspiracy with 3-4 masterminds in Degamo slay

Photo shows the firearm of an officer guarding the wake of Degamo in Dumaguete City.

MANILA, Philippines — There may be three to four masterminds involved in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday.

In a chance interview, Remulla said they are looking at a conspiracy with three to four people as brains behind the crime, adding that this cannot be done by just one person.

“That is what we are studying right now and what will be shown in the statements of [accused],” he said in Filipino.

Four of the suspects, who have also been charged in court, are currently under the protective custody of the National Bureau of Investigation. They have all expressed intention to cooperate with the investigation, as the justice department reviews their statements if they can stand as state witness.

A GMA exclusive report said that Joven Javier and Osmundo Rivero, two accused, have tagged a prominent person behind the attack.

Remulla told reporters that he has yet to read the supposed testimonies of the suspects and declined to comment on the report.

When asked in a DzBB video report early Thursday if Rep. Arnulfo “Arnie” Teves is under probe for Degamo’s killing, Remulla said: “We’re investigating everybody who may have something to do with what has been happening in Negros Oriental. Bar none. We are not exempting anybody.”

Rep. Teves is the brother of Pryde Henry Teves, who was unseated as Negros Oriental governor after the Commission on Elections awarded the votes of a nuisance candidate to Degamo.

Remulla noted that the Congress has given deadline for the lawmaker to come back to the Philippines from the United States. “We are hoping that he will return, and if he will really face these allegations that point to him as an alleged conspirator in the gruesome incident in Negros Oriental,” the justice chief said.

LOOK: The travel clearance granted to Rep. Arnolfo Teves for a trip to the United States expires today, March 9. A copy of his travel clearance was sent by the Office of House Speaker Romualdez to media. ????: House Sec. Gen. Reginald Velasco | via @chicristina_ pic.twitter.com/5ttFYGXr6Q — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 9, 2023

Separately, Rep. Teves is facing a multiple murder complaint over 2019 killings, which has been filed only this week.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Rep. Teves’ lawyer, meanwhile called for sobriety regarding accusations against his client, as he noted that the lawmaker already denounced the killing and denied involvement in it.

“We shall face any and all accusations consistent with the courses outlined in the legal system, confident that, in the end, our client will be exonerated,” Topacio added.