Marcos urged: Issue EO vs jeepney, UV Express phaseout now

Jeepneys ply across Quezon City on Wednesday, a week before the anticipated week-long transport strike against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

MANILA, Philippines — Days before their planned nationwide transport strike, a progressive transport group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately junk the government's order forcing individual franchise holders to consolidate — a move effectively banning traditional jeeps and UV Expresses from operating starting 2024.

This was the message of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) on Saturday, after transport groups annouced that they are pushing through with their March 6 to 12 protest even after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) extended the consolidation deadline to December 2023.

"Extensions are not enough. We will not allow the massacre of franchises held by individual operators which will lead to the monopoly of few large corporations," said Mody Floranda, Piston national president, in a statement in Filipino Saturday.

"We're calling for the total junking of the franchise consolidation scheme in favor of a mass-oriented modernization."

Before the latest extension, the LTFRB approved its Memorandum Circular 2023-013 with the premise of prohibiting individual operators of traditional jeepneys to continue operations after June 30 unless they start joining a corporation or a cooperative.

The said consolidated entities are being pushed by the government to "enable" operators to afford the modern minibuses, vehicles that are said to be more environment-friendly than old engines.

Many drivers and operators oppose the move due to its expensive nature, with a single minibus costing up to P2.8 million compared to a P200,000 traditional jeep.

According to Floranda's group, Marcos should immediately issue an executive order junking the DOTr Department Order 2017-011 (Omnibus Franchising Guidelines) and its implementing LTFRB memorandum circulars mandating individual franchise holders to consolidate under a fleet management system.

"Just drop the act. Forcing franchise consolidation is tantamount to a forced phaseout," added Floranda.

Marcos: Jeepney phaseout 'necessary'

Last Wednesday, Marcos insisted that phasing out traditional jeeps is a necessary evil towards modernization. However, its current form is something that could still be improved.

"In my opinion, the modernization program really needs to be done. But it seems the implementation of the program is not good," he said.

"I think we can talk to transport groups and tell them that we will change the implementation so that they will not be burdened that much."

"I’m hoping that with the initiatives we’re thinking of, we can convince them to not go on a strike because many will suffer."

Just this week, commuter group PARA - Advocates for Inclusive Transport pledged their support to the planned transport strike of Piston, Manibela and Laban TNVS under the "No to PUV Phaseout Coalition," saying that the PUV Modernization Program in its current form could hike fares to P35.

The LTFRB earlier said that only 60% of the target number of vehicles for modernization have complied with the requirements under the program. The remaining 40% continue to ply routes using traditional jeepneys.

Around 40,000 jeepney and UV Express vehicles are expected to join in the strikes in Metro Manila alone. Protests are also set in Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bacolod, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Bicol.

Amid the planned transport strike, the No to PUV Phaseout Coalition insists that they are not against modernization but is instead calling for a "pro-people" rehabilitation of traditional jeeyneps, more subsidy and support for PUV drivers and small operators.

The group also pushes for a stronger government role in developing the country's public mass transportation instead of "overly relying on importation, privatization, deregulation and corporatization."