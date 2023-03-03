^

DepEd: No suspension of classes due to transport strike

March 3, 2023 | 4:31pm

Individuals ride a traditional jeepney. Groups representing jeepneys and UV Express drivers and operators will hold a weeklong strike in Metro Manila starting March 6 to underscore their opposition to the government's transport modernization program.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Friday said that classes will not be suspended despite the week-long transport strike to be launched by jeepney and UV Express drivers on Monday.

“On the part of DepEd, there will be no suspension of classes,” said Michael Poa, the agency’s spokesperson.

“Those who will not be able to attend in-person classes should be allowed to continue learning through Alternative Delivery Modes,” he added.

Transport groups, including Manibela and PISTON, will hold a transport strike from March 6 to 12, in a bid to convince the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to suspend the phaseout of traditional jeepneys and UV Express vehicles.

Schools such as the Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University earlier announced the shift to online classes for the duration of the strike.

Around 40,000 jeepney and UV Express vehicles are expected to participate in the strikes in Metro Manila. Protests will also be held in Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bacolod, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Bicol region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he was hoping the planned transport strike will not push through as commuters will suffer. The chief executive said the government’s plan to phase out traditional jeepneys is necessary, but he acknowledged that its implementation could be improved.

Drivers and operators opposing the program said the vehicles the government wants them to use are too expensive, and that financial support is not enough. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

