House urged to allow Guanzon to assume PWD rep duties

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 11:40am
House urged to allow Guanzon to assume PWD rep duties
MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker from the Makabayan bloc on Monday urged the House of Representatives to allow former elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon to assume her duties as the first nominee of the P3PWD party-list, nearly eight months after she took her oath of office.

In a privilege speech, Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) called on the lower chamber to allow Guanzon to participate in congressional hearings and plenary sessions as he argued that the former poll commissioner has complied with all requirements needed to assume office.

“Currently, the position of the P3PWD Partylist in Congress has remained vacant for nearly eight months. Every month that the partylist is not represented in Congress leads to irreparable disenfranchisement among persons with disabilities (PWD),” Manuel said.

The lawmaker added that delays in allowing a duly-elected partylist to participate in Congress will “erode public trust” in government institutions.

Manuel said that Guanzon has met all three requirements needed to become a member of the House: a proclamation, an oath of office and an assumption of office.

“Guanzon complied with all these. She was proclaimed on June 22, 2022. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recognized the first nominee who took oath on June 30, 2022,” Manuel added.

“(Guanzon) should be able to participate in our sessions and activities as our colleague. If there are any concerns regarding their qualifications, those should be settled in the (House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal),” Manuel also said.

HRET is the lower chamber's electoral tribunal that decides on all election-related matters.

Guanzon has yet to begin her lawmaker stint after the Supreme Court in June 2022 issued a temporary restraining order on the implementation of a Comelec decision that proclaimed her substitution as the first nominee of the P3PWD partylist.

The Comelec, however, has maintained that it is up to the House to recognize Guanzon as it already proclaimed P3PWD as one of the winning partylist groups in the 2022 elections. P3PWD received around 384,000 votes, which earned it one seat in Congress.

Speaking on behalf of the Makabayan coalition, Manuel called on the lower chamber to ensure that PWDs will continue to have a representative advocating for their interests in the legislative chamber.

“We’re calling on Congress to strengthen the representation and voices of the marginalized sectors by supporting the proclamation of the P3PWD representative. With (P3PWD), we can ensure that lawmakers will perform their duties with the interests of the PWD sector in mind,” Manuel added.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

ROWENA GUANZON

SUPREME COURT
