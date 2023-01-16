^

Headlines

Senate minority: No Maharlika fund to 'soft launch' while bill still pending

Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 2:31pm
Senate minority: No Maharlika fund to 'soft launch' while bill still pending
Photos shows of senators in opening of the 19th congress at the Senate on July 25, 2022.
STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — It would be premature to tout the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund to potential investors at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland when legislation to create it has yet to be passed, the two-member Senate minority bloc said.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is in the resort town of Davos for the WEF, where the Department of Foreign Affairs said he is set to "soft launch", or introduce, the proposed wealth fund to world and business leaders.

"A soft launch is premature. There is nothing to present. The bill establishing such a sovereign wealth fund has not yet been deliberated at the Senate — isn't it jumping the gun to be talking about it in front of world economic leaders?," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Monday. She added the president "might look like an amateur" if he discusses a fund that has yet to be created.

"Indeed, it makes sense to talk to an international audience about a domestically-oriented sovereign development fund if there is already a portfolio of attractive projects that have been assembled. But we don’t have that yet," she said.

READ: Maharlika fund among Senate's legislative priorities in 2023

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III also called the supposed "soft launch" premature, adding that promoting Maharlike before the bill is passed could be a "move to tie the hands of Congress, particularly the Senate, on the controversial measure."

The Maharlika Wealth Fund, which the president supports and which originally included the Social Security System and Government Service Insurance System as fund sources, has raised alarm bells among the small minority blocs in Congress.

Critics of the proposal have raised doubts about whether the fund should be a priority and if it will really help Filipinos but top officials — including House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin — and government economic managers have endorsed the proposal.

Hontiveros on Monday said that the country has problems like high food prices to contend with and that ought to be a priority.

"I wish there was more energy towards resolving issues like the high prices of onions, eggs and other agricultural products than for pushing this wealth fund," she said partly in Filpino.

"Instead of focusing our limited resources on the Maharlika Investment Fund bill, let’s debate on legislation that will improve the lives of our countrymen, control inflation and create opportunities," Pimentel said over the weekend.

--

 

BONGBONG MARCOS

MAHARLIKA WEALTH FUND

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Centino's reappointment as AFP chief a way to fix seniority issue

Marcos: Centino's reappointment as AFP chief a way to fix seniority issue

7 hours ago
The chief executive said the reappointment of Gen. Andres Centino was a way to boost the morale of military officials.
Headlines
fbtw
Congress hikes AFP modernization budget amid rumors of unrest

Congress hikes AFP modernization budget amid rumors of unrest

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Congress has earmarked and increased by P6 billion the budget for the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos open to talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

Marcos open to talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

6 hours ago
President Marcos Jr. made the clarification after the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia, which has jurisdiction over the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Around 800,000 people will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program this year, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in past week

DOH: Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in past week

1 minute ago
An average of 419 cases were logged daily last week, according to DOH’s latest bulletin.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR: New execs dedicated to improving human rights situation

CHR: New execs dedicated to improving human rights situation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 25 minutes ago
In a statement, the CHR said it respects the remarks of human rights advocates on the qualifications and background of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Migrant workers department seeks repatriation of 300 distressed OFWs in Kuwait

Migrant workers department seeks repatriation of 300 distressed OFWs in Kuwait

By Kaycee Valmonte | 49 minutes ago
"We are looking at the possibility of repatriating more than half or around 300 at most in the next two weeks," Cacdac...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from recent weather disturbances rises to 28

Death toll from recent weather disturbances rises to 28

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
A number of low pressure areas, the shear line, and the northeast monsoon or amihan have been dumping rain across the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Red-tagged anew, Baguio's Magalong warns of legal action

Red-tagged anew, Baguio's Magalong warns of legal action

6 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong issued a thinly-veiled threat of legal action against red-taggers as he was once again...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with