Marcos open to talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday denied snubbing Kyiv’s request for a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he is open to a meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

Marcos made the clarification after the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia, which has jurisdiction over the Philippines, said Manila has yet to respond to a request for a phone call between the two leaders.

“There was talk of it a few months ago, but it just was not discussed. That’s why we’re surprised that the special envoy came out and said we were not responding. We responded, but we didn’t get it scheduled,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters en route to Switzerland where he will attend the World Economic Forum, as seen in a video from The STAR.

Last week, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta said the move of Chargé d’Affaires Denys Mykhailiuk to publicize Kyiv’s request for a meeting was “not a good diplomatic practice.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Mykhailiuk apologized for the supposed misunderstanding.

Marcos said he has “no problem talking to President Zelensky,” noting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Of course, we are on the side of peace… Any expressions of support that we might feel are needed, we are happy to provide,” the chief executive said.

Asked whether the Philippines was willing to support the peace plan proposed by Zelensky, Marcos said the matter was for Ukraine and Russia to discuss. — Gaea Katreena Cabico