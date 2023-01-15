^

Headlines

Bill seeks mandatory immunization vs TB, polio, measles

Shiela Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Bill seeks mandatory immunization vs TB, polio, measles
Through House Bill (HB) 4483, Laguna 2nd District Rep. Ruth Mariano-Hernandez is proposing that vaccination against 13 diseases should be made mandatory “for all life stages.”
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — To boost disease prevention efforts, a lawmaker from Laguna is seeking the mandatory immunization against certain diseases, including tuberculosis (TB), polio and measles.

Through House Bill (HB) 4483, Laguna 2nd District Rep. Ruth Mariano-Hernandez is proposing that vaccination against 13 diseases should be made mandatory “for all life stages.”

Aside from TB, polio and measles, the bill is proposing to cover diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; mumps; rubella or German measles; hepatitis-B; H. Influenza type B; rotavirus; Japanese encephalitis; pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; human papilloma virus; and booster for measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and other illnesses that will be determined by the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) upon the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical and Advisory Group (NITAG).

“This bill aims to bolster the government’s efforts toward disease prevention by expanding the mandatory immunization program for all life stages, in effect replacing the Republic Act (RA) 10152, or Mandatory Infants and Health Immunization Act of 2011,” the measure’s explanatory note stated.

HB 4483 is a version of HB 8558 that was passed on third reading in the 18th Congress, but due to lack of time, it was not passed into law.

The measure seeks to create a NITAG, which will serve as the technical and independent multi-disciplinary advisory body to the DOH.

It mandates the provision of free vaccines in government hospitals or facilities, any public school or community under its school-based or community-based immunization program.

The bill shall require the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to include mandatory immunization services in its benefit package.

TB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Minimal adjustments of less than P1 per liter are seen for pump prices next week, but forecasts are still mixed, awaiting...
Headlines
fbtw
20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

By James Relativo | 14 hours ago
Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing new criminal and administrative raps at the Department of Justice, this...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA
play

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 day ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
DTI continues &lsquo;Ikot Palengke&rsquo; monitoring

DTI continues ‘Ikot Palengke’ monitoring

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry continues its market monitoring efforts to ensure the accuracy of weights and prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

By Rhodina Villanueva | 59 minutes ago
The Department of Health is monitoring two COVID Omicron subvariants, which already account for more than five percent globally...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 59 minutes ago
There should be no scapegoats in the New Year’s Day airport mess and those found responsible should be held accountable,...
Headlines
fbtw
800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

By Emmanuel Tupas | 59 minutes ago
Around 800,000 people will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program this year, the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

By Robertzon Ramirez | 59 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday disclosed that more persons deprived of liberty are set to walk free this...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 59 minutes ago
The year started with inclement weather as floods, landslides and other human tragedies registered a toll of 20 dead and agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with