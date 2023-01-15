Bill seeks mandatory immunization vs TB, polio, measles

Through House Bill (HB) 4483, Laguna 2nd District Rep. Ruth Mariano-Hernandez is proposing that vaccination against 13 diseases should be made mandatory “for all life stages.”

MANILA, Philippines — To boost disease prevention efforts, a lawmaker from Laguna is seeking the mandatory immunization against certain diseases, including tuberculosis (TB), polio and measles.

Through House Bill (HB) 4483, Laguna 2nd District Rep. Ruth Mariano-Hernandez is proposing that vaccination against 13 diseases should be made mandatory “for all life stages.”

Aside from TB, polio and measles, the bill is proposing to cover diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; mumps; rubella or German measles; hepatitis-B; H. Influenza type B; rotavirus; Japanese encephalitis; pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; human papilloma virus; and booster for measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and other illnesses that will be determined by the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) upon the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical and Advisory Group (NITAG).

“This bill aims to bolster the government’s efforts toward disease prevention by expanding the mandatory immunization program for all life stages, in effect replacing the Republic Act (RA) 10152, or Mandatory Infants and Health Immunization Act of 2011,” the measure’s explanatory note stated.

HB 4483 is a version of HB 8558 that was passed on third reading in the 18th Congress, but due to lack of time, it was not passed into law.

The measure seeks to create a NITAG, which will serve as the technical and independent multi-disciplinary advisory body to the DOH.

It mandates the provision of free vaccines in government hospitals or facilities, any public school or community under its school-based or community-based immunization program.

The bill shall require the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to include mandatory immunization services in its benefit package.