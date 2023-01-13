^

CHR tells Facebook to review takedown of progressive groups’ pages

Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 4:09pm
CHR tells Facebook to review takedown of progressive groups' pages
Protesters raise their fists and placards during a demonstration in observance of the International Human Rights day in Manila on December 10, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Friday urged Facebook to review its decision to take down pages of three progressive organizations as it urged the social media giant to “avoid infringing on the human rights of others.”

“We urge Facebook to review their decision to takedown the pages of progressive groups based on their business and human rights obligation to protect, respect and remedy,” the CHR said in a statement.

Labor center Kilusang Mayo Uno, progressive alliance Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and youth group Anakbayan have reported that their respective Facebook pages were taken down, supposedly owing to posts they made related to the death of Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison.

Bayan said that its Facebook page was disabled as the social media platform accused it of violating guidelines on “dangerous individuals and organizations,” which it condemned as a “form of censorship.”

“While CHR believes that keeping the platform safe is a valid value to uphold, we similarly stress the importance of the delicate balance in upholding, instead of diminishing, enjoyment of rights, including rights to free speech, expression, and association as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” it said.

It added: “Censorship on social media platforms, in any form and degree, can have serious consequences, as it can prevent people from speaking out about important issues and even suppress criticism or dissent. Freedom of speech is essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy, as it allows for the exchange of ideas and promote the dignity of all.”

The national human rights institute also emphasized the foundational principles of corporate responsibility under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights which states that businesses should “avoid infringing on the human rights of others and should address adverse human rights impacts with which they are involved.”

Citing the UNGP, the CHR said businesses are also required to “avoid causing or contributing to adverse human rights impacts through their own activities, and address such impacts when they occur.”

The CHR also called on the government to take “a more proactive role in protecting against human rights abuses by private businesses, as well as human rights violations being committed by the government itself, as well as its agents.” — Xave Gregorio

