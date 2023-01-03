LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines

Satellite image as of 9 a.m. on January 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of the low pressure area located south of Mindanao will bring rains to various parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

The LPA was last seen 145 kilometers southeast of General Santos City. Weather specialist Obet Bandrina said the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but it has a small chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The LPA is seen to dissipate, he added.

The extension of the weather system, however, will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Caraga, Davao region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Bicol region will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

The northeast monsoon will also bring light rains to the rest of Luzon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico