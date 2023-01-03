^

Headlines

LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines

Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 10:17am
LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines
Satellite image as of 9 a.m. on January 3, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of the low pressure area located south of Mindanao will bring rains to various parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

The LPA was last seen 145 kilometers southeast of General Santos City. Weather specialist Obet Bandrina said the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but it has a small chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The LPA is seen to dissipate, he added.

The extension of the weather system, however, will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Caraga, Davao region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Bicol region will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

The northeast monsoon will also bring light rains to the rest of Luzon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MIAA: Airline ops expected to normalize Jan. 5 after airspace outage

MIAA: Airline ops expected to normalize Jan. 5 after airspace outage

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
It may take up to 72 hours for airline operations to normalize following a supposed power outage at Manila’s Air Traffic...
Headlines
fbtw
No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said they are now working on addressing the issue for the safety of passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines records 464 COVID-19 cases on New Year&rsquo;s Day

Philippines records 464 COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The country has recorded 464 new COVID-19 infections on New Year’s Day, the Department of Health said.
Headlines
fbtw
SC to decide on public interest cases this year

SC to decide on public interest cases this year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
After deferring ruling on cases of public interest last year, the Supreme Court is expected to decide on at least two of them...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to ramp up digitalization of government

Marcos to ramp up digitalization of government

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Marcos administration will ramp up measures this year to digitalize the government to ensure efficient and fast delivery...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NAIA 'starting to normalize' after air traffic system failure &mdash; airport official

NAIA 'starting to normalize' after air traffic system failure — airport official

1 hour ago
Operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have begun normalizing Tuesday following the air traffic system failure...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a letter to the Department of Health and the government insurer, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

3 hours ago
Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel price hike: P2.90 for gas, P2.10 for diesel

Fuel price hike: P2.90 for gas, P2.10 for diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Oil firms are implementing a hefty price hike in pump prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Fireworks-related injuries reach 211

Fireworks-related injuries reach 211

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Over 200 fireworks-related injury cases in the country have been reported by the Department of Health.?
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with