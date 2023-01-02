^

Headlines

MIAA: Airline ops may take up to 72 hours to normalize after airspace outage

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 2, 2023 | 1:07pm
MIAA: Airline ops may take up to 72 hours to normalize after airspace outage
This picture shows Cebu Pacific planes parked at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on January 1, 2023. Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on January 1 after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — It may take up to 72 hours for airline operations to normalize following a supposed power outage at Manila’s Air Traffic Management Center that took the country’s airspace offline on New Year’s Day, affecting over 56,000 passengers.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Cesar Chiong gave this estimate on ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Rundown” on Monday based on their experience from the last typhoon that affected airport operations.

Chiong added that full operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which is the country’s busiest gateway, have not yet resumed as it is only accepting 15 arrivals per hour, compared to 20 arrivals per hour before the catastrophic outage on Sunday.

“There are about 20 flights that are still affected or have been canceled already by some airlines due to some operational requirements. But we’re working with the different airlines so they can actually upgrade some of the flights to a much higher capacity aircraft so that a lot of the passengers can be accommodated,” Chiong said.

The air traffic system, or the Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM), operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines conked out Sunday over what airport officials initially attributed to “technical issues” but later on blamed on an internal power outage.

CAAP Director General Antonio Tamayo said in a news briefing Sunday evening that the main uninterruptible power supply of the CNS/ATM failed at around 9:49 a.m. after its cooling blower conked out.

A backup UPS should have kicked in, but Tamayo said “for some reason” it also failed to function.

This prompted CAAP engineers to connect to the commercial line instead, but this supposedly led to more equipment failing as the commercial line supplied power at 380 volts, when the system can only handle 280 volts.

Airport officials said the CNS/ATM currently in use was first procured in 2010 but was only completed in 2018. It is not clear why it took so long for the system to be installed.

Following the New Year’s Day nightmare for travelers to and from the Philippines, transport officials are pushing for an upgrade to what they called an “outdated” air traffic system, but this would cost the government a “huge amount of money.”

MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said they are now working on addressing the issue for the safety of passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe: Air traffic system glitch could be national security problem

Poe: Air traffic system glitch could be national security problem

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The air traffic system glitch that stopped both landings and takeoffs at the country’s premier airport on New Year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP intensifying presence in West Philippines Sea

AFP intensifying presence in West Philippines Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Ensuring that territorial defense remains a top priority, the Armed Forces of the Philippines is increasing its presence...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH sets &lsquo;heightened surveillance&rsquo; on China

DOH sets ‘heightened surveillance’ on China

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
All health facilities and other concerned government units are now on “heightened surveillance” of all travelers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows to pass 12 more pending priority bills&nbsp;

Speaker vows to pass 12 more pending priority bills 

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is happy with the productive performance of the House of Representatives for 2022, and has vowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries

DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries

10 minutes ago
The Department of Health said Monday it tallied 74 new fireworks-related injuries after New Year festivities.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to look into PHL airspace outage

Senate panel to look into PHL airspace outage

2 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe is pushing for a legislative inquiry into the supposed power outage that took the Philippine airspace offline...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

3 hours ago
As of 9:30 a.m., these flights have been called off, according to advisories from the Department of Transportation.
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Death toll from Christmas shear line floods rises to 51

NDRRMC: Death toll from Christmas shear line floods rises to 51

4 hours ago
The death toll from the floods that inundated southern and eastern regions in the country on Christmas day rose to 51, the...
Headlines
fbtw
MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

4 hours ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has extended any support his conglomerate could provide the national government, just a day after...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with