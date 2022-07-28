Palace extends authority of OICs until December 31

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has issued a memorandum circular extending the authority of officers-in-charge of government agencies until the end of the year unless a replacement has been appointed.

Memorandum Circular 3 amended and supplemented Memorandum Circular 1, which directed officers-in-charge of government agencies, non-career executive officials occupying career executive service positions in hold-over capacities, and affected contractual or casual employees to perform their duties until July 31 or until a replacement has been named.

The new memorandum, which was released Thursday, extended their term of office until December 31 or until a replacement has been designated “in order to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of government services.”

“All officials and employees covered by this memorandum circular are mandated to lawfully perform their duties and functions, and submit bi-monthly performance reports to their respective heads of the department, agency, bureau, office or instrumentality; otherwise, they will be held accountable,” the memorandum read.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint secretaries of the health, the science and technology, and the housing departments. Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr., and Assistant Secretary Melissa Aradanas are currently the officers-in-charge of the DOH, the DOST, and the DHSUD respectively.

The memorandum also stated that except for those involved in the food, transportation and energy sectors or except when authorized by the president in meritorious cases, the following shall not enter into new contracts or projects or disburse extraordinary funds:

OICs of departments, offices, agencies, instrumentalities and bureaus covered herein;

GOCCs, government instrumentalities with corporate powers, government corporate entities, and government financial institutions, until such time that new sets of appointive directors have been appointed and chief executive officers elected in accordance with their respective charters, articles of incorporation and by-laws in relation to the GOCC Governance Act of 2011

The free port and special economic zone authorities, until such time that new sets of appointive directors have been appointed and chief executive officers elected

The first memorandum circular and the current one do not apply to government-owned or -controlled corporations, government instrumentalities with corporate powers, government corporate entities, and government financial institutions.