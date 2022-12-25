Marcos: Let Christmas celebrations focus on love

Through the celebration theme “Tara sa Palasyo,” the Palace grounds will be open to the public from Dec. 18 to 24, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — In his first Christmas message as chief executive, President Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr. focused on “simple love” representative of the holiday.

“Let our spirits not dwell on the adornments that we display, on the buzz and activities we create, nor on the lack thereof,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Instead, let us partake in this holiday with the same simplicity, sense, and meaning that we get from it.”

Marcos also hoped said this year’s Christmas celebrations focus on conversation and generosity.

WATCH: DTI says P500 enough for Noche Buena

Filipinos are celebrating the holidays this year amid the continuous increase of commodity prices. The country’s inflation print in November surged to 8% year on year, faster than the 7.7% recorded in October.

Keep COVID protocols in mind

As Filipinos meet with family and friends for the holidays, the Palace reminded the public to continue observing COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and washing their hands.

“Even if restrictions for celebrations have been laxed, following health protocols to celebrate Christmas and the New Year will still contribute to helping celebrate the holidays with good health,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement on Saturday.

The public is also reminded to ensure that everyone is vaccinated ahead of big gatherings for this holiday season. — Kaycee Valmonte