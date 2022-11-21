^

US donates P286M to accelerate rollout of COVID-19 jabs

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 9:45am
US donates P286M to accelerate rollout of COVID-19 jabs
A medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a colisium in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — The United States will donate $5 million (P286.81 million) to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Philippines, US second gentleman Douglas Emhoff announced Monday. 

The husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris said the aid is seen to “intensify and strengthen this country’s wall of immunity.” The assistance will be provided through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Washington has committed over $51 million (P2.92 billion) in assistance and has donated 33.6 million COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines since the health crisis began. 

More than 73.6 million individuals have completed COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines. However, only 20.76 million have gotten booster shots.

Emhoff added that the US government has provided about $130 million (P7.45 billion) to support the country’s efforts to eliminate tuberculosis. 

“Through our combined efforts, the Philippines has made progress in fighting COVID-19 while ensuring continuity of other important health services like tuberculosis testing and treatment,” he said during his visit at the Gregoria De Jesus Elementary School in Caloocan City. 

In a release, the US government said it will invest $8 million (P458.86 million) “subject to the availability of funds” to strengthen our global health security partnership with the Philippine health system, which will help prevent avoidable outbreaks, detect health threats early, and respond rapidly and effectively when outbreaks occur.” 

Harris is in the Philippines to boost ties between Washington and Manila as China expands its clout in the region. 

The vice president is the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office in June. 

