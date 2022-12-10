Aftershocks expected following magnitude-5.6 Davao Oriental quake

Map taken from the earthquake information of Phivolcs.

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists warn of aftershocks following the magnitude-5.6 quake that jolted Davao Oriental and felt in nearby areas.

The tremor's epicenter was located 51 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. It had a depth of focus of 61 kilometers and was of tectonic origin.

The quake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III - City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental; Alabel, Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi, South Cotabato; City of General Santos

Intensity II - City of Kidapawan, Arakan, M'lang, Makilala, and Pikit, Cotabato; Maasim, Sarangani; Surallah, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

While Phivolcs expects aftershocks, it said it is not expecting damage from the quake. — Xave Gregorio