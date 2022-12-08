^

LPA enters PAR, forecast to become tropical cyclone

Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 6:21pm
Satellite image as of 5:50 p.m. on December 8, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area forecast to become a tropical cyclone has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state weather service PAGASA said Thursday afternoon.

PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. weather forecast that the low pressure area was last spotted around 870 kilometers east of Mindanao.

“Based on our analysis, this may become a storm in the next few days,” PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

The low pressure area is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao, eastern and central Visayas, and the Bicol region.

The weather disturbance is expected to make a close approach to Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Friday, then it will be near eastern Visayas, Bicol region and southern Luzon over the weekend. The weather disturbance will reach the eastern portion of Luzon next week. — Xave Gregorio

