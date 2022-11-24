Phivolcs eyes more seismic stations, volcano observatories

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday it will increase the number of seismic stations and volcano observatories by the end of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr’s term.

There are currently 116 remote seismic stations, 133 intensity meters, and seven volcano observatories, Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, officer-in-charge of Phivolcs, said in an interview with People’s Television.

Related Stories Mayon Volcano's alert status raised to level 2

Bacolcol said the agency’s goal is to have 140 seismic stations and 360 intensity meters by 2028. Phivolcs also said it aims to establish two more volcano observatories by the end of Marcos’ term.

“We are currently formulating a plan that is realistic and achievable, and this should be aligned with the Philippine development plant of President Marcos,” he said.

The Philippines sits along the Ring of Fire, a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by frequent seismic and volcanic activities.