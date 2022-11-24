^

Headlines

Phivolcs eyes more seismic stations, volcano observatories

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 24, 2022 | 4:48pm
Phivolcs eyes more seismic stations, volcano observatories
An aerial view shows the Taal volcano on January 17, 2020.
AFP / Ed Jones

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday it will increase the number of seismic stations and volcano observatories by the end of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr’s term.

There are currently 116 remote seismic stations, 133 intensity meters, and seven volcano observatories, Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, officer-in-charge of Phivolcs, said in an interview with People’s Television.

Bacolcol said the agency’s goal is to have 140 seismic stations and 360 intensity meters by 2028. Phivolcs also said it aims to establish two more volcano observatories by the end of Marcos’ term.

“We are currently formulating a plan that is realistic and achievable, and this should be aligned with the Philippine development plant of President Marcos,” he said.

The Philippines sits along the Ring of Fire, a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by frequent seismic and volcanic activities. 

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Senate approves 2023 budget, slashing P152.67M in confidential funds

Senate approves 2023 budget, slashing P152.67M in confidential funds

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A unanimous Senate approved the proposed P5.27 trillion budget for next year, realigning a small portion of nearly P4 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Pope sacks Tagle, leadership of Caritas International

Pope sacks Tagle, leadership of Caritas International

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Pope Francis sacked on Tuesday the entire leadership of Vatican-based Catholic charity network Caritas Internationalis, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Ghost of ABS-CBN shutdown haunts Cordoba at confirmation hearing
play

Ghost of ABS-CBN shutdown haunts Cordoba at confirmation hearing

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros did not give Commission on Audit chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba an easy time during his confirmation hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;US weapons in Philippine send strong message to China&rsquo;

‘US weapons in Philippine send strong message to China’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement should be completed since it is important for the country’s defense, a deterrence...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rises to 9.2%

OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rises to 9.2%

8 hours ago
Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. named as acting PhilHealth president

Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. named as acting PhilHealth president

1 hour ago
Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. took his oath of office on Thursday, Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Grafil.
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs told: Prepare anti-drug plan of action based on local situation

LGUs told: Prepare anti-drug plan of action based on local situation

9 hours ago
“Our anti-illegal drugs campaign takes a whole-of-government approach which would only be efficient if we are able to...
Headlines
fbtw
CA confirms Bersamin, Diokno

CA confirms Bersamin, Diokno

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Two of President Marcos’ most important appointees Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Finance Secretary Benjamin...
Headlines
fbtw
Harris: Visit shows US commitment to Philippines

Harris: Visit shows US commitment to Philippines

By Pia Lee Brago | 19 hours ago
United States Vice President Kamala Harris said her visit to the Philippines has been a “good trip” that demonstrated...
Headlines
fbtw
Subsidy eyed for MSME workers&rsquo; 13th month pay

Subsidy eyed for MSME workers’ 13th month pay

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is eyeing a subsidy for micro, small and medium enterprises so they can give the 13th...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with