Philippines deports 21 more Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling

This handout photo shows the 21 Chinese nationals set to be deported on Wednesday, November 2.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said Thursday that it has deported 21 more Chinese nationals involved in illegal online gambling operations.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the deported individuals were boarded onto a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China on November 2.

“We will ensure that those involved in illegal activities be deported and blacklisted,” said Tansingco. “This is to create a safe space for foreign nationals who comply with immigration policies are here in the country legally.”

This is the second batch of deportations which are expected to affect more than 300 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese citizens, who were arrested by local authorities over their involvement in illegal online gambling.

The first batch of deportations happened on October 19, when six Chinese nationals were sent out of the country.

Tansingco expects the next batch of deportations to be implemented “soon,” with him saying that they are in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy for the release of the deportees’ travel documents.

The Department of Justice earlier said 372 Chinese nationals are already in government custody after they were arrested by either the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, the DOJ said the immigration bureau is set to cancel 48,782 alien visas and is verifying whether these Chinese nationals are still in the country or have already left.

The nearly 49,000 Chinese nationals were given 59 days to voluntarily leave the country instead of having their visa canceled.

The government is currently intensifying its crackdown on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators after it was learned that only 34 firms are legally operating while more than 150 others have had their licenses to operate canceled. — Xave Gregorio