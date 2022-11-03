^

Headlines

Philippines deports 21 more Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling

Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 11:54am
Philippines deports 21 more Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling
This handout photo shows the 21 Chinese nationals set to be deported on Wednesday, November 2.
Bureau of Immigration / released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said Thursday that it has deported 21 more Chinese nationals involved in illegal online gambling operations.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the deported individuals were boarded onto a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China on November 2.

“We will ensure that those involved in illegal activities be deported and blacklisted,” said Tansingco. “This is to create a safe space for foreign nationals who comply with immigration policies are here in the country legally.”

This is the second batch of deportations which are expected to affect more than 300 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese citizens, who were arrested by local authorities over their involvement in illegal online gambling. 

The first batch of deportations happened on October 19, when six Chinese nationals were sent out of the country.

Tansingco expects the next batch of deportations to be implemented “soon,” with him saying that they are in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy for the release of the deportees’ travel documents.

RELATED: China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist

The Department of Justice earlier said 372 Chinese nationals are already in government custody after they were arrested by either the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, the DOJ said the immigration bureau is set to cancel 48,782 alien visas and is verifying whether these Chinese nationals are still in the country or have already left.

The nearly 49,000 Chinese nationals were given 59 days to voluntarily leave the country instead of having their visa canceled.

The government is currently intensifying its crackdown on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators after it was learned that only 34 firms are legally operating while more than 150 others have had their licenses to operate canceled. — Xave Gregorio

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico Sotto resigns from Aksyon Demokratiko

Vico Sotto resigns from Aksyon Demokratiko

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has resigned from Aksyon Demokratiko as member and its external vice president, party chairperson...
Headlines
fbtw
Easing of inbound travel restrictions OK&rsquo;d to boost tourism

Easing of inbound travel restrictions OK’d to boost tourism

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
To allow the Philippines’ tourism sector to catch up with that of neighboring countries, President Marcos has approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Army soldiers train with US troops in Hawaii

Army soldiers train with US troops in Hawaii

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Select soldiers of the Philippine Army are in Hawaii for a month-long series of training exercises with United States military...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to experience fair weather this week

Philippines to experience fair weather this week

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
With no new weather disturbance expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next days, most parts of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Crime rate down during Undas, says PNP

Crime rate down during Undas, says PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The crime rate dropped by at least 57 percent during the observance of All Saints’ Day, the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Return to NCR after Undas may cause COVID-19 surge&rsquo;

‘Return to NCR after Undas may cause COVID-19 surge’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
After the long holiday, a surge in COVID-19 cases is possible in Metro Manila as those returning from vacation in the provinces...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to start budget deliberations next week

Senate to start budget deliberations next week

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate will start plenary deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023, with the chamber likely...
Headlines
fbtw
Donations for Paeng victims: Over P75 million in cash, kind

Donations for Paeng victims: Over P75 million in cash, kind

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Donations poured in for victims of Tropical Storm Paeng, reaching over P75 million worth in just three days of the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Local fish supply stable after Paeng&rsquo;

‘Local fish supply stable after Paeng’

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Despite the destruction wrought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, aquaculture groups under food security and livelihood advocacy...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups push mangrove reforestation as coastal defense

Groups push mangrove reforestation as coastal defense

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Several groups are pushing for mangrove reforestation for coastal defense while urging government to stop land-use conversion,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with