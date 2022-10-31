PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits

Pagasa said that Tropical Depression Queenie is forecast to track west southwestward towards the vicinity of Palau in the next 12 hours before gradually turning westward over the Philippine Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Another tropical depression entered the Philippines' weather monitoring area earlier Monday morning and was designated "Queenie," state weather bureau PAGASA said.

At a briefing, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that Queenie was last seen 975 km east of Northeastern Mindanao packing winds of 45 kph and moving west-southwest at 15 kph.

This comes after government forecasters announced that Tropical Storm Paeng was moving towards the northwestern limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

"Until Tuesday evening, this weather system will likely remain as a tropical depression. Weakening into a low-pressure area is likely by Wednesday," Pagasa said.

"This weather system is unlikely to directly affect the country until Tuesday. However, it may bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Visayas-Caraga area on Wednesday."

Queenie will be the 17th tropical cyclone in the country so far this year and the fifth in October.

Pagasa said it would start issuing tropical cyclone bulletins starting 11 a.m. Monday.

Forecast positions

8 a.m., October 31: 875 km of Northeastern Mindanao

8 p.m., October 31: 680 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

8 a.m., November 1: 460 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

8 p.m., November 1: 390 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

8 a.m., November 2: 265 km Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

8 p.m., November 2: 170 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

"This tropical depression is forecast to track west southwestward towards the vicinity of Palau in the next 12 hours before gradually turning westward over the Philippine Sea," Pagasa said.

"Inside the PAR region, this tropical cyclone will begin turning generally northwestward by late tomorrow or on Tuesday while heading towards the sea area east of Caraga Region or Eastern Visayas."

'Paeng' moves away from PAR

In a separate advisory, government forecasters said that Tropical Storm Paeng is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility later Monday afternoon or evening.

However, Pagasa warned that moderate to heavy rains are still possible over Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also still possible over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, the rest of Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

"Re-intensification into a severe tropical storm category remains likely within 12 to 24 hours. However, a weakening trend is expected by late Wednesday or on Thursday," Pagasa said.

It was last seen 340 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan moving west-northwestward at 10 kph and packing winds of up to 85 kph at its center.

Its forecast positions are:

Oct 31, 2022 02:00 PM - 370 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Nov 01, 2022 02:00 AM - 380 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Nov 01, 2022 02:00 PM - 500 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Nov 02, 2022 02:00 AM - 605 km West of Basco, Batanes (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Nov 02, 2022 02:00 PM - 695 km West of Basco, Batanes (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Nov 03, 2022 02:00 AM - 815 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Nov 04, 2022 02:00 AM - 1,065 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Areas still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in Luzon include: