‘Middleman’ in Lapid slay died from suffocation by plastic bag, second autopsy reveals

Screengrab shows radio broadcaster Percy Lapid in one of his last shows aired on YouTube.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the alleged middlemen in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid “died from suffocation by means of a plastic bag over his head,” according to results of the second autopsy performed Wednesday by top forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun.

“The autopsy findings showed no gross morphologic cause of death and this is consistent with the reported asphyxia,” read a portion of Fortun’s autopsy report on the body of alleged middleman Jun Villamor released Saturday.

“Based on available information regarding the circumstances surrounding death, the manner is homicide,” the report read further, which was posted on the Facebook page of the Department of Justice.

Fortun’s findings are in contrast with the first autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation, which found no signs of external injuries and reinforced the initial findings of the Bureau of Corrections that there was no foul play involved in the death of Villamor.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dismissed the disparity between the two autopsy reports, saying that Fortun was given information that was not available earlier.

Fortun said that she herself was about to conclude that Villamor died of “undetermined” causes as she found that “he was not sick of something serious” and also saw “no significant injuries.”

“However, information trickled in, I noted it here, and this is very important that he had an inkling that he was in danger. And true enough, short after, he died,” Fortun said at a press conference discussing her findings.

She added, “This sense, this feeling of impending death actually was transmitted to someone and this information is credible. So I have to consider that.”

She also said that she received an account from an individual, later revealed by Remulla to be a detainee, which explained how he died.

“There’s an account of someone now explaining how he died. And I remember Secretary Remulla asking me, ‘Plastic bag?’ And I said, ‘Pwede. Actually, pwedeng pwede. (It’s possible. Actually, very possible.)’” Fortun said.

Other findings in Fortun’s report include pulmonary congestion, edema and hemorrhages, a parasitic infection of the liver, and a puncture mark on Villamor’s right hand.

A toxicology examination also revealed methamphetamine in Villamor’s urine, indicating that illegal drugs continue to flow into the national penitentiary.

Remulla said there are seven people under custody in relation to the death of Villamor whom he said can confirm that the alleged middleman was killed while he was detained in the New Bilibid Prison.

“Ang pagkamatay po ni Jun Villamor ay hindi po aksidente. Hindi po atake na natural, ngunit isa pong pinagplanuhan na kamatayan,” Remulla said.

(The death of Jun Villamor is not an accident. It was not due to natural causes, but a planned killing.)

Villamor was identified by alleged gunman Joel Escorial as the middleman who ordered the hit on Lapid. Villamor died on the same day that Escorial was presented by authorities to the press after he surrendered.

After his death, authorities said there was a second middleman under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology who was later identified as Christopher Bacoto.