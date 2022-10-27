Local, overseas voter registration to resume in December 9

Fewer residents queue to register for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December 2022 at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in Quezon City on Friday, July 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections will resume voter registration beginning Friday, December 9, this year until January 31 next year following the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

The BSKE was postponed to October next year, instead of holding it in December this year.

RELATED: Law postponing Barangay, SK polls questioned before Supreme Court

Voters who will be registering locally are required to submit documents along with the filled-out application form and have their biometrics data recorded at the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) or at a satellite registration site. The poll body already previously gave instructions on voter registration for the BSKE.

Meanwhile, overseas voters who wish to vote in the 2023 BSKE are reminded to transfer their records to overseas at the election officers’ office by the end of January.

"The Commission en banc, for now, decided to set the period of voter's registration... to pave the way for the full pilot testing and thereafter conduct a comprehensive post activity-assessment of the initial implementation of the Register Anywhere Project," Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said.

"The initial period for registration likewise would afford the Commission, through the concerted efforts of its Election and Barangay Affairs Department, Information Technology Department and the Field Officers, to verify and cleanse the Voter’s List, abate double and multiple registrants, especially those of the new applicants."

Five ‘register anywhere’ sites

Following the resumption of voter registration, five sites of the poll body’s “Register Anywhere Project” will be available in select Metro Manila malls every Saturday and Sunday beginning December 10 until January next year.

However, services will not be available on Christmas and New Year weekends.

Comelec said individuals who wish to register as voters may go to the booths, submit documents, and have their biometrics data logged regardless of their city or municipality.

All documents and captured biometrics will be transmitted to the OEO of the registrant’s district, city, or municipality for verification.