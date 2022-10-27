^

Headlines

DFA to suspend consular services, temporary off-site passport ops on October 31

Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 12:47pm
DFA to suspend consular services, temporary off-site passport ops on October 31
File photo shows a man holding a Philippine passport.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is suspending operations of its consular offices (COs) and temporary off-site passport services on October 31.

This comes after President "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed a proclamation declaring Monday a special non-working day. 

READ: 'No work, no pay' on October 31, a special non-working holiday

Passport applicants whose appointments are affected by the suspension will be accommodated on November 2 or within 30 days. 

Applicants are reminded to bring their confirmed application packet dated October 31. 

Meanwhile, authentication applicants at the DFA Aseana will be accommodated on November 2. The DFA reminded that individuals must present a printed copy of the email stating their new schedule along with their documents for authentication. 

Applicants applying for authentication in other COs will be accommodated within 30 days. 

The DFA is currenlty working to address problems in its online appointment system to address the passport and services backlog. Some of its proposals include opening more consular offices to reach out to those in the provinces, expanding its reach beyond its only 20 to 30 consular service posts.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

UNDAS2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng &mdash; PAGASA
play

LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng — PAGASA

1 day ago
The low pressure area brewing east of eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Paeng as of 8 a.m. Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH
play

Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH

23 hours ago
“He doesn’t have to be a doctor. He’s going to look at the function of the DOH,” President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue and a 2+2 Dialogue will be held “in...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government is working on a possible state visit of President Marcos here, citing the need to further strengthen the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos called yesterday for the swift passage of the proposed E-governance Act to allow the country to catch up...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr pursuing PPP to finance infrastructure projects

DOTr pursuing PPP to finance infrastructure projects

4 hours ago
"We therefore plan to invite as many private sector participation in our infrastructure projects, such as the privatization...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng
play

Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng

5 hours ago
Paeng was last seen 660 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kilometer an hou...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Adherence to the rule of law in the Philippines remains one of the weakest in the region, although it is among the few countries...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration&nbsp;should be guided by Constitution

DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration should be guided by Constitution

By Pia Lee Brago | 14 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated that discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surge&rsquo;

‘Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surge’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
An infectious disease expert yesterday warned against a possible surge in COVID-19 cases with the planned lifting of the face...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with