DFA to suspend consular services, temporary off-site passport ops on October 31

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is suspending operations of its consular offices (COs) and temporary off-site passport services on October 31.

This comes after President "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed a proclamation declaring Monday a special non-working day.

Passport applicants whose appointments are affected by the suspension will be accommodated on November 2 or within 30 days.

Applicants are reminded to bring their confirmed application packet dated October 31.

Meanwhile, authentication applicants at the DFA Aseana will be accommodated on November 2. The DFA reminded that individuals must present a printed copy of the email stating their new schedule along with their documents for authentication.

Applicants applying for authentication in other COs will be accommodated within 30 days.

The DFA is currenlty working to address problems in its online appointment system to address the passport and services backlog. Some of its proposals include opening more consular offices to reach out to those in the provinces, expanding its reach beyond its only 20 to 30 consular service posts.