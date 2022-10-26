^

With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 6:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — Officials of the United States and the Philippines will soon meet to discuss the ever-changing security situation in the Asia Pacific as the two countries rekindle ties that cooled during the Duterte administration.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue and a 2+2 Dialogue will be held “in the coming months” between US and Philippine senior-most foreign and defense officials.

"These meetings represent important opportunities to reiterate our shared vision of the alliance and offer a platform to explore ways we can modernize the alliance to confront today’s complex challenges to our regional security interests," Carlson said during the Mangrove Forum on Wednesday.

The US is the Philippines only military ally through the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty and is its former colonizer.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met in August, during the former’s brief visit to Manila where he underscored Washington’s "ironclad commitment" to the Philippines.

READ: Philippines welcomes possible WPS joint patrols with US

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month hosted Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr. in Hawaii, where both officials discussed potential ways to expand cooperation. 

Faustino on Wednesday also emphasized how the security alliance has since expanded beyond the scope of traditional security. 

Although President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has already nudged the US to ramp up its military assistance to the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and civilian law enforcement.
 
"Our respective governments demonstrated over the past year a renewed commitment to pursuing even closer cooperation as equal and sovereign partners," Manalo said on Wednesday.

‘New energy, revived confidence’

Carlson also noted how Washington’s alliance with Manila has "renewed energy and revived confidence." 

Several high level defense officials from both countries have met since the start of the Marcos administration. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman have also visited the Philippines. 

Carlson highlighted that "the tone for bilateral ties is set at the top," with US President Joe Biden and Marcos meeting at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. 

READ: Biden wants stronger ties with Philippines under Marcos after ‘rocky times’

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez told journalists that preparations are underway for a possible state visit by Marcos to Washington next year, around the time of the Summit for Democracy in June. 

RELATED: Biden invites Marcos to White House

Diplomatic relations between the US and the Philippines were strained under under President Rodrigo Duterte, who had announced in a visit to Beijing in 2016 that the country was "separating" from America and aligning with China and Russia.

Irked at what he said was US interference in the 'drug war' and other domestic issues, Duterte ordered the scrapping of the Visiting Force Agreement in 2020. The government in 2021 walked back the termination of the agreement that allowed joint military exercises in the Philippines. 

"Keenly aware of the complexities of the current geopolitical environment, President Marcos is looking to further strengthen our relationship by, in his words, ‘evolving the alliance,’ that makes it more responsive to present and emerging challenges," Manalo said.

