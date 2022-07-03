^

Headlines

Biden invites Marcos to White House

Philstar.com
July 3, 2022 | 12:01pm
Biden invites Marcos to White House
In this image provided by the White House on December 30, 2021 US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone.
White House

MANILA, Philippines —US President Joe Biden has extended an invitation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to meet in Washington, the Philippines' envoy to the US said.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez told One News' "The Chiefs" on Friday that US second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who led the US presidential delegation to Marcos Jr.'s inauguration last week, brought with him a written letter from Biden.

"In that letter, of course, he congratulated the president and at least he hoped to be able to speak to him again sometime soon but also invited him to come to Washington when both our schedules would allow," Romualdez said.

"It is really an open invitation for President Marcos to come to the White House."

Despite a 1995 contempt order from a Hawaii court that named Marcos Jr. and his mother, Imelda, Marcos Jr. will be allowed to step on US soil — a privilege provided by diplomatic immunity afforded to heads of state.

READ: What is diplomatic immunity?

The United States is not the first country to invite Marcos Jr. to a diplomatic visit.

Egypt's envoy to the Philippines also extended Marcos Jr. an invitation to attend the United Nations climate change conference, COP27 (Conference of the Parties), to be held in November.

Norway Chargé d’Affaires Bjorn Jahnsen also invited Marcos Jr. to a conference the European country is organizing. Jahnsen said Norway wanted the newly inaugurated president to discuss renewable energy projects in the Philippines.

But Marcos Jr. said he will be focusing on issues at home before making official visits abroad.

"Also, it was suggested that he would travel to the ASEAN countries, which is also part of our diplomatic efforts to introduce him formally to his important allies but the United States is very much in the radar," Romualdez said last Friday.

Last month, Marcos Jr.'s camp confirmed that the president will be attending the in-peron Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand. The event will be held from November 18 to 19. — Kaycee Valmonte

BONGBONG MARCOS

JOE BIDEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biz leaders, celebs welcome Marcos inaugural with high hopes

Biz leaders, celebs welcome Marcos inaugural with high hopes

By Wilson Lee Flores | 13 hours ago
A constellation of foreign and Philippine stars in politics, business and showbiz graced the June 30 inauguration of President...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

22 hours ago
On his first day in office, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed a house bill which creates a special economic zone and freeport...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese foreign minister to visit Philippines

Chinese foreign minister to visit Philippines

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the Philippines next week as part of his upcoming trip to...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Sara Duterte can&rsquo;t assume post yet
play

Comelec: Sara Duterte can’t assume post yet

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 days ago
Although she has taken her oath, vice president-elect Sara Duterte cannot assume her post yet, according to the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Agencies eye planting 10 million trees by 2030

Agencies eye planting 10 million trees by 2030

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
A multi-sectoral partnership between various government agencies and the private sector is eyeing to plant 10 million trees...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
SC to Sandigan: Embrace technology

SC to Sandigan: Embrace technology

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo challenged the Sandiganbayan to keep up with the times and embrace technology as he emphasized...
Headlines
fbtw
Cardinal calls for prayers for Marcos, new leaders

Cardinal calls for prayers for Marcos, new leaders

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Prayers in support of the administration of President Marcos are needed so that he and all the new leaders of the country...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 air war being lost, experts warn

COVID-19 air war being lost, experts warn

13 hours ago
The world is still not using one of its most effective weapons against COVID properly ventilating public spaces more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker proposes teaching tax education

Lawmaker proposes teaching tax education

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman has filed a bill that seeks to mandate tax education in schools as a way of boosting government efforts...
Headlines
fbtw

Compliance with complete staff work standards sought

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang has ordered agencies to strictly comply with the strengthened complete staff work standards issued during the Duterte administration, to ensure prompt and appropriate action on requests for presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with