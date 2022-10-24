^

77 years since charter, Philippines says committed to UN values, ideals

Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 1:41pm
77 years since charter, Philippines says committed to UN values, ideals
Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is reaffirming its commitment to the United Nations as it marks the 77th anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force, with Manila promising to uphold its principles and further deepening ties with member nations to ensure global peace and security. 

"Throughout the years, the Philippines has been an active member and staunch advocate for the values and ideals of the United Nations," Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a statement on Monday.

"We have always stood up for [the] sovereign equality of states, peaceful resolution of disputes, equal rights of women and men, inclusive social development, the rule of law, and justice for all."

The Philippines was among the 51 countries that inked the UN Charter in 1945, paving the way for the international body’s ratification. 

UN in the Philippines

UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzales noted that the Philippines “has demonstrated its commitment to the values inscribed in the UN Charter.” 

“[This includes] upholding its UN treaty obligations, working toward development, and taking steps towards addressing humanitarian situations,” Gonzales said in a separate statement.

There are currently 11 funds, programs, and specialized agencies of the UN in the Philippines, on top of six project offices, five non-resident agencies, and three secretariat offices. Over 2,000 UN personnel are working in the country, most of whom are Filipinos, while 657 Filipinos are serving various UN bodies overseas. 

According to the UN, the Philippines is also the only Asian country to have ratified eight of the nine core international human rights treaties. The Philippines was elected in October 2018 to its second consecutive term on the UN Human Rights Council, its fifth time being a member of the UNHRC.

The Philippines has also reinforced the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Hague ruling on the South China Sea, which invalidates China’s nine-dash claims over waters that include parts of the West Philippine Sea. 

While Gonzales on Sunday said "we are living in complex times" with multiple crises overlapping, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in his speech at the 77th UN General Assembly last month mentioned how the international body has "provided an example of how states should resolve their differences, through reason and through right," taking note of the 1982 UNCLOS.

Marcos also underscored the role of the UN in creating a peaceful global environment. 

“We need the United Nations to continue to work and we, the Philippines, are determined to be part of that solution,” Marcos said.

While at the UNGA, he also called on other member states to support the Philippines’ bid for a seat at the UN Security Council, the sole agency that can oblige states to implement under the charter and issue sanctions to erring member states. 

Philippines in the UN

UN Resident Coordinator Gonzales also recognized the Philippines’ work in the UN, which include taking part in negotiations for the Sendai Framework for Natural Risk Reduction in 2015 and batted for the inclusion of migrants’ contributions in the document.

Gonzales also said the Philippines was one of the first countries to provide a report on its 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals in July 2016

Meanwhile, the country was also recognized through its work to protect migrants through the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration since it was adopted at the UNGA in December 2018. The said document was also taken into account in preparing the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan.

Aside from this, Gonzales also highlighted the government’s cooperation with projects related to pandemic recovery and responding to natural disasters, such as for Typhoon Rai, among others.

“We welcome the engagement of the government to support the UN reform to ensure that we are better able to adapt to the challenging times and effectively respond to national priorities,” Gonzales said. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
