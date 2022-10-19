^

Top UN official visits the Philippines this week

October 19, 2022
Top UN official visits the Philippines this week
United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Development Programme Regional Director Kanni Wignaraja will be undertaking an official mission to the Philippines from October 22 to 28.
MANILA, Philippines — UN Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja, who is also UN Development Programme regional director, will be in the Philippines on an official mission from October 22 to 28.

While in the country, she will hand over equipment meant to help local communities in Mindanao support sustainable livelihoods.

She will also lead the launch of documentary “Pintig: Women, Data, and the Pandamic,” which will feature women leaders who stepped up to respond to the challenge brought about by the pandemic.

According to a statement from the UNDP, she will also meet with senior government officials, members of the private sector and civil society, and other youth representatives to discuss the work of the agency. 

She will also hold a dialogue on resilience with “leading thinkers,” industry practitioners, among others, “to explore what the Philippines should do to use the economic, social, and environmental policy and financing instruments to support green recovery, while also building sustainable and resilient economies and societies.”

The UNDP has been working with the Philippines toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. 

The agency has been helping the country with programs to promote democratic governance, sustainable management of natural resources, climate chang adaptation and disaster risk management, as well as resilience and peacebuilding.

