NDRRMC: Agri damage due to 'Neneng' balloons to P366M

Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 9:33am
NDRRMC: Agri damage due to 'Neneng' balloons to P366M
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Sub-Station Aparri West personnel evacuated 60-year-old a resident of Barangay Navagan, Aparri, Cagayan on October 16, 2022. The PCG team conducted a medical evacuation, ferried the victim through a motorbanca, and towed it across the flooded area caused by #NenengPH.
Coast Guard District North Eastern Luzon Facebook release

MANILA, Philippines — Damage to agriculture wrought by Typhoon Neneng has ballooned to P366 million, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

In its situation report released Wednesday, the NDRRMC logged P366,058,240.16 production loss or cost of damage due to Neneng. Cagayan Valley Region was most affected with 18,512.77 hectares of affected crop area, and estimated damage of P354,449,524.78.

Damage to infrastructure meanwhile remained at P81,555,000.

The NDRRMC also logged 115 partially damaged houses and 51 totally destroyed homes due to Neneng.

The report also showed that affected population has reached 175,275 or 50,248 families in the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Of these, 578 persons or 163 families remain inside evacuation centers days after Neneng exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility last Sunday. Some 1,111 persons or 308 families are being served outside the evacuation centers.

Authorities are still validating reports of two persons injured from the Ilocos Region.

The government has so far provided P15,347,070.7 worth of assistance in form of hygiene kit, family food pack, sleeping kit, relief assistance, and assistance to individuals in crisis situation.

Neneng intensified to Typhoon category at its peak, prompting state weather bureau PAGASA to hoist Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over the western portion of Babuyan Islands last October 16.

Neneng exited PAR at 8:00 p.m. last Sunday.

NDRRMC

NENENGPH
Philstar
