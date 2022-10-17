NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

In this photo posted on October 16, members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducts road clearing operations at Sitio Pragata, Barangay Poblacion 4, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council has reported that Typhoon Neneng, which has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday night has affected 7,519 families or 27,914 persons in three regions.

In its latest situation report on Monday morning, the NDRRMC said the affected families are from Ilocos and Cagayan Valley Regions, and the Cordillera Administrative Regions.

Of these, 199 families or 721 persons are staying in 32 evacuation centers while 86 families or 277 persons are temporarily staying with friends or other relatives.

The NDRRMC also said 39 road sections and 13 bridges were affected. So far, 16 roads and one bridge are already passable.

A total of 22 localities reported power interruption and so far electricity has been restored in six of the cities/towns.

The Council also recorded 23 partially damaged and two totally wrecked houses in three regions.

The NDRRMC also said 1,192 families or 3,769 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated in the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions.

As of reporting, the government has provided P436,098 in assistance to affected communities in CAR.

Neneng left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 p.m. on October 16. State weather forecasters said the tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea.

By Monday, all tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted, but PAGASA said southwesterly winds “induced” by Neneng may bring occasional gusts to the western part of Luzon, eastern part of Central Luzon, and western part of Visayas.