Makabayan solons flag ‘double standards’ in Remulla son’s arrest

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 11:20am
This handout photo from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shows bags of marijuana seized during a counternarcotics operation where Juanito Jose Remulla III was arrested in October 2022.
PDEA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Two lawmakers part of the progressive Makabayan bloc raised what they called “double standards” in the arrest of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s son, contrasting this with the thousands of killings of illegal drug suspects in the course of the previous administration’s “war on drugs.”

“If you are rich and a child of someone in government, you will be given due process. If you’re poor, you’ll face imprisonment or a gun,” Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said Friday in a statement in Filipino.

Brosas, along with Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), also questioned why it took two days for the arrest of Juanito Jose Remulla III to be made public.

“If he weren’t the son of Sec. Boying, authorities would have most likely brought media to that drug operation and news of it immediately surfaced, or worse maybe he would’ve been killed and accused of fighting back,” Castro said in a separate statement in Filipino.

The government says 6,235 people have died in anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016 to Feb. 28, 2022, but human rights groups say this is a gross undercount as they peg the number of people who were killed close to around 30,000.

Brosas and Castro said there must be no special treatment given to Remulla’s son and that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must prosecute him to the full extent of the law.

“There must be no tolerance for impunity. A transparent investigation must take place to hold accountable the suspects and those who were involved in this issue,” Brosas said.

The justice secretary has vowed that he will not interfere and will let the justice system dictate the fate of his 38-year-old son who was arrested Tuesday with close to a kilogram of what anti-drug operatives said was high-grade marijuana and was charged for possession of illegal drugs three days after.

Despite this, calls mounted for the justice chief to resign — appeals which Marcos rejected for having “no basis.”

More lawmakers have also backed Remulla, the senior deputy majority leader at the House of Representatives in the previous Congress.

House Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe called quit calls for Remulla “premature and unnecessary” as he said this will only “muddle” his son’s case.

“The SOJ holds a position of trust and as long as the president trusts him and sees him as an effective member of the cabinet, I see no reason for him to resign,” Dalipe said Friday in a statement.

Sen. Bong Revilla, an ally of the Remulla clan, also vouched for the justice secretary’s character.

“I know Secretary Boying Remulla as a decent person who is true to his word,” Revilla said Saturday in a statement in Filipino. “I believe him when he said he will uphold his oath and the law.”

“Let us not judge him on the fault of others but on his competence and performance. The fault of the child is not the fault of the father,” Revilla added.

fbtw

