Marcos: Asking prosecutors to drop cases vs De Lima is interference

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 11:42am
Marcos: Asking prosecutors to drop cases vs De Lima is interference
Former senator Leila de Lima and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos in her detention facility in Camp Crame in this photo uploaded by Abalos on his Facebook page on Oct. 9, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. insisted Friday that he will be meddling with the judiciary if he asks government prosecutors, who are under the executive branch, to drop cases against former Sen. Leila de Lima.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event with the Department of Science and Technology in Pasay City, Marcos said “urging prosecutors to do one thing or another is interfering.”

“We are very, very clear that we have three departments of government and maybe we should let it run its course. We do not doubt the process anyway,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

This, even as De Lima herself appealed to Marcos on Twitter to order the Department of Justice to stop blocking Rafael Ragos, one of the prosecution’s star witness against her, from retaking the witness stand after his recantation.

The former senator also asked Marcos to order the DOJ to stop presenting “obviously perjured” witnesses like convicted drug dealer Herbert Colangco.

“You can reverse the grievous wrongs inflicted on me by your predecessor. Please, Mr. President. Salamat po (Thank you,)” De Lima said.

Calls for release

Calls for the review of illegal drugs cases against De Lima and for her release after more than five years in detention mounted after she was held hostage by a fellow detainee inside the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Leila de Lima hostage-taking

Among those who made these appeals are US lawmakers led by Sen. Edward Markey, who wrote Wednesday to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla urging the Marcos administration to “review her case to ensure that her treatment comports with our collective values.”

“We therefore urge you to immediately review Senator de Lima’s case, release her from detention, officially recognize the lack of evidence against her, and drop all charges,” Markey and five other US lawmakers said.

READ: Hostage-taking just latest hardship for De Lima since 2017 arrest, allies say

They also asked for an “independent and impartial” investigation on how witnesses against De Lima made false claims and for the Marcos administration to identify and hold accountable members of the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte who may have been involved. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
