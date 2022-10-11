^

Headlines

Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay

Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 8:10am
Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Maymay on October 11 at 4:40 a.m.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Tuesday morning raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay.

Maymay — the country’s 13th tropical cyclone this year — was last seen 300 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

According to PAGASA, it was packing peak winds of 45 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 55 kph. It was heading southwest at 10 kph.

The weather agency hoisted TCWS No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

Some of these areas were heavily battered by Super Typhoon Karding last month.

What to expect

Strong winds — or strong breeze to near gale strength — may be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 1 is currently in effect.

PAGASA said residents of Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains until Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and Kalinga.

Weather forecasters issued marine gale warning over the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon.

The strong surge of northeasterly surface windflow may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters) over the western seaboard of Central Luzon, which may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

The center of Maymay is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of southern Aurora or the northern portion of Quezon Wednesday afternoon or evening. Then, it will move southwest and cross several provinces in Central Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning or afternoon.

The cyclone is expected to maintain its tropical depression category in the next 48 hours.

“The possibility of being downgraded into a Low-Pressure Area is likely as it crosses the Central Luzon,” PAGASA said.

Maymay’s track

  • Oct 11, 2:00 PM - 245 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Oct 12, 2:00 AM - 140 km east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Oct 12, 2:00 PM - 65 km east southeast of Baler, Aurora
  • Oct 13, 2:00 AM - In the vicinity of Pias, Nueva Ecija
  • Oct 13, 2:00 PM - 15 km south southwest of Iba, Zambales
  • Oct 14, 2:00 AM - 235 km west of Iba, Zambales

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

18 hours ago
The law entails all subscribers to give their names and addresses to their service providers, raising concerns on security...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: Leila de Lima hostage-taking
play

What we know so far: Leila de Lima hostage-taking

By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"Ma'am, my two companions are dead so you need to come with me because they will kill me next."
Headlines
fbtw
POGO tax take to improve, still far from expectations

POGO tax take to improve, still far from expectations

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
The government is expected to collect higher revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operations this year as the economy...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine consulate staff in Honolulu killed by husband

By Pia Lee Brago | 9 hours ago
A staff of the Philippine consulate general in Honolulu was allegedly killed by her estranged husband in her apartment.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP custodial unit chief sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues
play

PNP custodial unit chief sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues

22 hours ago
The chief of the Philippine National Police’s custodial unit has been relieved of his post after former Sen. Leila de...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Abalos tests positive for COVID-19

Abalos tests positive for COVID-19

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace extends term of coterminous OP staff

Palace extends term of coterminous OP staff

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Malacañang has extended the term of coterminous officials and employees in the Office of the President until the end...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco October billing down P0.073 per kwh

Meralco October billing down P0.073 per kwh

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Electricity rates in areas serviced by the Manila Electric Co. went down this month on lower generation charge and feed-in-tariff...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 14,333 COVID-19 cases logged from October 3 to 9

DOH: 14,333 COVID-19 cases logged from October 3 to 9

14 hours ago
Cases averaged 2,048 a day from October 3 to 9. The figure was 10% lower than the number of infections logged from a week...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr racing to complete airport, seaport, road and rail projects

DOTr racing to complete airport, seaport, road and rail projects

By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
"After marking my first 100 days as transport secretary, I can probably say I have successfully overcome my learning curve...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with