Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay

Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Maymay on October 11 at 4:40 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Tuesday morning raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay.

Maymay — the country’s 13th tropical cyclone this year — was last seen 300 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

According to PAGASA, it was packing peak winds of 45 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 55 kph. It was heading southwest at 10 kph.

The weather agency hoisted TCWS No. 1 over the following areas:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

Some of these areas were heavily battered by Super Typhoon Karding last month.

What to expect

Strong winds — or strong breeze to near gale strength — may be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 1 is currently in effect.

PAGASA said residents of Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains until Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and Kalinga.

Weather forecasters issued marine gale warning over the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon.

The strong surge of northeasterly surface windflow may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters) over the western seaboard of Central Luzon, which may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

The center of Maymay is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of southern Aurora or the northern portion of Quezon Wednesday afternoon or evening. Then, it will move southwest and cross several provinces in Central Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning or afternoon.

The cyclone is expected to maintain its tropical depression category in the next 48 hours.

“The possibility of being downgraded into a Low-Pressure Area is likely as it crosses the Central Luzon,” PAGASA said.

Maymay’s track

Oct 11, 2:00 PM - 245 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

Oct 12, 2:00 AM - 140 km east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora

Oct 12, 2:00 PM - 65 km east southeast of Baler, Aurora

Oct 13, 2:00 AM - In the vicinity of Pias, Nueva Ecija

Oct 13, 2:00 PM - 15 km south southwest of Iba, Zambales

Oct 14, 2:00 AM - 235 km west of Iba, Zambales

— Gaea Katreena Cabico