PNP custodial center sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police’s custodial unit has been relieved from his post after a detainee took former Sen. Leila de Lima hostage on Sunday morning.

Police believe De Lima, who has been held at the center for high risk and high profile detainees since 2017, was not a target and was only taken hostage in a failed escape attempt by three detainees whom police killed in reponse.

"Administratively po ay niremove po natin yung chief of custodial service unit para malaman natin yung mga naging lapses po sa pag implement nila ng security sa custodial center natin," Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on TeleRadyo on Monday.

(Administratively, we have removed the chief of custodial service unit so we can determine security lapses at the custodial center.)

Philippine National Police chief Azurin also said the Criminal Investigation Detection Group-National Capital Region and the police forensic group are investigating the incident.

De Lima has been transferred to the Philippine General Hospital while the PNP fixes her detention cell. Azurin said they are also considering transferring her to a different holding area.

The former senator was held hostage early on Sunday as three detainees attempted to escape the PNP Custodial Center. In a statement issued Sunday evening, De Lima said the detainee held a sharp object to her chest and later blindfolded her.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gave de Lima the opportunity to transfer detention centers, but she has declined the offer.

Following the hostage-taking incident, groups have renewed their call to free De Lima, who has been in detention for over five years over drug trading-related charges she has maintained are fabricated.

She has already been in acquitted in one, while she moved for the dismissal of her second case following the retraction of the allegations of Rafael Ragos, a key witness of the government prosecution, against her. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from Kaycee Valmonte