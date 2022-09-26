^

Headlines

Canada to fund P590M in projects on climate financing, BARMM development

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 4:16pm
Canada to fund P590M in projects on climate financing, BARMM development
This undated photo shows the Canadian flag.
BusinessWorld, File

MANILA, Philippines — Canada is providing around P519 million to back three development assistance projects in the Philippines focused on strengthening climate finance mechanisms and providing development support in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The announcement of funding comes as talk of climate change and mitigation has been revived by the threat posed by Typhoon Karding, which barelled through Luzon on Sunday night.

"This funding builds on the newly created $1 million Canada-ASEAN trust fund that Minister [Mary] Ng announced at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting last month," Canada’s Global Affairs Office said in a statement.

Canada has been ramping up climate financing to support developing countries. Its budget for international climate finance allocated for 2021 to 2026 was doubled to $5.3 billion from the $2.65 billion budgeted for the previous five years.

This aims to cover funding for climate adaptation projects and nature-based climate solutions, and to support women's leadership in climate action.

For its assistance to the Philippines, $4.5 million will be allocated to accelerating green and climate finance within the next five years with the UN Development Programme (UNDP). The program aims to aid private capital investments in nature-based solutions and for marin-protected areas, help financial institutions integrate gender-responsive and climate-related policies in their lending programs.

The fund also aims to further implement the monitoring system if the investments have impact related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Projects for BARMM women

Meanwhile, $3 million will be budgeted for a project with the UN Women and the UNDP to "strengthen the role of women as peace mediators" in the BARMM within the next three and a half years. It also looks to improve policies and programs to prevent conflict in the area.  

Another $4.5 million will also be allocated to the Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund to help the communities in BARMM "achieve their desired quality of life in a peaceful and inclusive manner."

The Canadian government seeks to strengthen ties with the Filipino people and to further deepen the economic relationship between the two countries.

Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export, Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng visited the Philippines last week. While here, she also recognized the impact that overseas Filipinos have had on communities in Canada.

"Canada is home to nearly one million people of Filipino descent, and I’ve seen firsthand how their hard work and creativity contribute to vibrant communities across the country,” Ng said. 

Ng also met with Filipino business leaders, female entrepreneurs, as well as Jollibee Foods Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong. Canada is hoping to create more opportunities in inclusive trade and investment in sectors like green technology, agriculture, and infrastructure.

CANADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Karding&rsquo; makes second landfall in Aurora
play

‘Karding’ makes second landfall in Aurora

21 hours ago
Karding was last seen over the coastal waters of General Nakar, with peak winds of 185 kilometers an hour and gusts of up...
Headlines
fbtw
Six people killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

Six people killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

By Ron Lopez | 6 hours ago
The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year left at least six people dead, authorities said Monday, after heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

21 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Karding".
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 lifted as &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; continues to move away

Signal No. 3 lifted as ‘Karding’ continues to move away

8 hours ago
Karding was last seen 190 kilometers west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan, with peak winds of 140 kph near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not need money from POGOs &ndash; senator

Philippines does not need money from POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The country does not need the trickling revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), which are not only unstable...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

38 minutes ago
Cases averaged 2,556 a day from September 19 to 25. The figure was 22% higher than the number of infections recorded from...
Headlines
fbtw
Citing initial data, OCD says number of people affected by 'Karding' is 'very small'

Citing initial data, OCD says number of people affected by 'Karding' is 'very small'

46 minutes ago
“As we speak, reports are still coming in and we will be updating this,” he said in mixed Filipino and Engli...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1

LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1

2 hours ago
According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2022-070 sent to reporters Monday afternoon, only Public Utility Buses and Modern...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, world leaders urged to ramp up climate action after 'Karding' onslaught

Philippines, world leaders urged to ramp up climate action after 'Karding' onslaught

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Scientists warn that storms are becoming more intense as the planet continues to heat up because of human-induced climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"Stating rational observations on the decisions of the judiciary is normal. Attacking its members and threatening them with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with