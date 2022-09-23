^

Headlines

Marcos to business groups: Maximize capabilities, enhance economic ties

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2022 | 12:00am
Marcos to business groups: Maximize capabilities, enhance economic ties
This photo posted by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. shows him and part of the delegation to the United States arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, United States.
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook

NEW YORK – President Marcos has urged businesses to find new ways of forging partnerships and boosting capabilities so they can contribute more to economic growth for the benefit of all sectors.

During a dialogue with the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday here, Marcos emphasized the need to maximize available assets and capabilities while finding ways to enhance economic relationships.

“We really have to leverage whatever assets, whatever capabilities we have so that we can maximize our ability to grow and to pull the economy,” the President said.

“Let us find new ways to partner, let us find new ways to develop, let us find new ways to strengthen this relationship between the United States, ASEAN and the Philippines and in that way, the synergies we will find in that kind of relationship will be to the benefit of us all,” he added.

In a Facebook post, Marcos expressed hope that as ties between partners are strengthened, innovative solutions to boost their economies together emerge. He said the dialogue with the two groups was intended “to chart new paths for furthering mutually beneficial economic and investment agendas with the United States.”

“As we reopen our borders amid the pandemic, we remain firm in our belief that stronger ties with US and ASEAN investors will lead us to a more resilient economy,” Marcos added.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos’ meeting with the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce was an opportunity for him to discuss the measures being undertaken by his administration to reform the economy and lure investors.

“The President believes that the two institutions are important partners in growing the businesses in our country and in creating more jobs for Filipinos,” she added.

Marcos also discussed the Philippines’ priorities tackled in his speech during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as well as the economic and investment agenda of his administration.

The US-ASEAN Business Council is an advocacy organization of US corporations operating within the ASEAN region. The US Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is an assembly of small businesses and business chambers across the US. It represents the interests of more than three million businesses.

Other meetings

Marcos also had a series of meetings on economic issues, food security, and peace process last Wednesday, the fourth day of his six-day working visit here.

He also met with World Bank president David Malpass and other officials of the multilateral lender. Also present during the meeting were Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, and Speaker Martin Romualdez. Malacañang has yet to provide details of the meeting.

On the same day, the President met with executives of Cargill, an American global food corporation, to discuss ways to achieve food security and self-sufficiency. In a Facebook post, Marcos described the meeting as “enlightening.”

Cargill, which provides agricultural products, farming services and risk management solutions, employs about 50,000 people and has presence in more than 70 countries. The meeting came a day after Marcos delivered an address before the UNGA, where he appealed to nations to strengthen their cooperation on agriculture and food security.

The President also met with former United Kingdom prime minister Tony Blair, who is now the executive chairman of the non-profit Tony Blair Institute For Global Change.

“We tackled the optimistic peace process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and explored concrete ways to address other priority issues in the global economy such as food security, climate action, and trade,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

Blair’s accomplishments include overseeing the Northern Irish peace process, response to the 9/11 attacks and the London bombings of 2005.

Meanwhile, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) yesterday welcomed the call of President Marcos for climate justice in his UNGA speech.

CCC vice chair and executive director Robert Borje said Marcos’ statement, which underscored the need to address climate injustice, “sets the groundwork for principled global climate action.”

“The Philippines has a strong and resonant voice for climate justice to make sure that the global community urgently responds to the needs of the times,” he said in a statement.

Greta blasts Marcos

But international climate activist Greta Thunberg took a stand against Marcos, saying climate justice cannot be achieved under his presidency.

“There can be no climate justice under Marcos… We stand in solidarity with the martial law victims seeking justice and the human rights defenders pursuing the democratic rights of people and climate justice,” Thunberg said.

Thunberg, along with fellow climate activists Alde Nilsson and Mitzi Tan, also expressed their support for Filipino activists in a video played during the event commemorating the declaration of martial law at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.– Janvic Mateo

MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
This claim by Enrile, who was implementer and architect of Martial Law in the 70s and 80s, has been previously flagged by...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Biden set to meet on economic ties, South China Sea

Marcos, Biden set to meet on economic ties, South China Sea

5 hours ago
The White House said Biden is looking forward to talk to Marcos about how the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework can be utilized...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges unity, innovation for economic recovery and growth

Marcos urges unity, innovation for economic recovery and growth

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
"We really have to leverage whatever assets, whatever capabilities we have so that we can maximize our ability to grow and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China in talks on how to send overstaying POGO workers home

Philippines, China in talks on how to send overstaying POGO workers home

7 hours ago
"[W]e are asking [China] to accommodate our request to get those who are overstaying so we have to agree on matters that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Villar cites women&rsquo;s role in nation-building

Villar cites women’s role in nation-building

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Women play an important role in nation-building, Sen. Cynthia Villar said yesterday as she commended the National Federation...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Morocco to expand cultural cooperation

Philippines, Morocco to expand cultural cooperation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has conveyed its interest in expanding cultural cooperation with Morocco, especially in light of the upcoming...
Headlines
fbtw
STL operators hit over non-payment&nbsp; of collectors&rsquo; benefits

STL operators hit over non-payment  of collectors’ benefits

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Small Town Lottery operators failed to provide their “kabos” or chief collectors with the benefits mandated by...
Headlines
fbtw

Health workers stage protest at DOH office

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A group of health care workers, who have yet to receive payment for their services during the pandemic, yesterday staged a protest rally in front of the Department of Health office in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
Filing of COC for barangay, SK polls postponed

Filing of COC for barangay, SK polls postponed

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections has postponed the filing of certificate of candidacy for this year’s barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with