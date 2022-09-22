LPA off Central Luzon now Tropical Depression ‘Karding’

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Central Luzon has developed into Tropical Depression “Karding” at 8 a.m on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone bulletins will be issued beginning 11 a.m.

Before it turned into a tropical depression, the LPA was located 1,265 km east of Central Luzon, according to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. bulletin.

Its effects are still not directly felt in the country as the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are brought about by the southwest monsoon, also known as habagat, or by localized thunderstorms. — Xave Gregorio