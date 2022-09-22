^

Headlines

LPA off Central Luzon now Tropical Depression ‘Karding’

Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 9:30am
LPA off Central Luzon now Tropical Depression âKardingâ
Satellite image captured on September 22, 2022 shows Tropical Depression "Karding"
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Central Luzon has developed into Tropical Depression “Karding” at 8 a.m on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone bulletins will be issued beginning 11 a.m.

Before it turned into a tropical depression, the LPA was located 1,265 km east of Central Luzon, according to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. bulletin.

Its effects are still not directly felt in the country as the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are brought about by the southwest monsoon, also known as habagat, or by localized thunderstorms. — Xave Gregorio

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;New COVID-19 surge unlikely amid eased border restrictions&rsquo;

‘New COVID-19 surge unlikely amid eased border restrictions’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Another surge in COVID-19 cases is unlikely even if the government eases the country’s border restrictions for foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hits &lsquo;historical injustice&rsquo; of climate change

Marcos hits ‘historical injustice’ of climate change

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos decried the “historical injustice” reflected by climate change and called on industrialized countries...
Headlines
fbtw
Former Martial Law implementor Enrile suggests lifting constitutional safeguard on declaring it

Former Martial Law implementor Enrile suggests lifting constitutional safeguard on declaring it

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
In particular, the 98-year-old politician vented his frustration over the deletion of the phrase “imminent danger thereof”...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate approves bill rescheduling barangay, SK polls to December 2023
play

Senate approves bill rescheduling barangay, SK polls to December 2023

18 hours ago
Senators on Wednesday approved on the second reading Senate Bill No. 1306 rescheduling the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO to intensify terminal inspections, drug testing to stop drunk and drugged driving on the road

LTO to intensify terminal inspections, drug testing to stop drunk and drugged driving on the road

19 hours ago
With Christmas season approaching, the Land Transportation Office said it would heighten its nationwide terminal inspection...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
This claim by Enrile, who was implementer and architect of Martial Law in the 70s and 80s, has been previously flagged by...
Headlines
fbtw
New LPA seen as monsoon weakens

New LPA seen as monsoon weakens

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area east of Central Luzon as the southwest monsoon weakens.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte to attend Abe&rsquo;s state funeral

Sara Duterte to attend Abe’s state funeral

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is set to fly to Japan next week to attend the state funeral for the late...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo warns vs cyber attacks, danger to national security

Tulfo warns vs cyber attacks, danger to national security

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Expressing alarm over threats to the country’s national security due to lack of cyber security infrastructure and technology,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos' call for 'unity' reaches the international stage

Marcos' call for 'unity' reaches the international stage

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
 President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s call for unity, one of the key messages of his presidential bid, has reached...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with