High turnout, no disruptions as Maguindanao votes to split province

Philstar.com
September 18, 2022 | 10:04am
High turnout, no disruptions as Maguindanao votes to split province
At 5 p.m. on September 17, 2022, some of the plebiscite committee members are finishing their statements of votes outside the municipal canvassing center in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.
Facebook / National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming majority of the residents in Maguindanao have voted in favor of splitting the province into two in Saturday’s plebiscite.

Subject to the canvass of the provincial board, 99.27% or 707,651 have voted in favor of dividing the province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. Only 0.73% or 5,206 voted against the measure. 

The Commission on Elections said the Maguindanao plebiscite saw the second highest voter turnout for province-wide plebiscites at 80.84% after 712,857 out of the 881,790 registered voters participated, trailing behind the 89.73% turnout of the 1998 plebiscite creating Compostella Valley.

“People are not afraid to cast their votes. They trust the process so much,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia told the media.

Meanwhile, the poll body said the provincial board of canvassers will finish canvassing results by Sunday morning. Comelec is hopeful it can announce official results before noon.

The weekend’s plebiscite sought to ratify Republic Act 11550, which former President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law in May last year. The province of Maguindanao del Norte will be composed of 12 municipalities and Maguindanao del Sur will have 24. 

The poll body held its plebiscite on Satuday, September 17. The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), citing initial obcservations, said that its volunteers found the conduct of the plebiscite “smooth and peaceful,” while the closing, counting, and canvassing of the votes was “very smooth, peaceful, and transparent.”

Based on NAMFREL’s 1 p.m. report on Saturday, “no untoward incidents [were] observed.” Polling closed to voters at 3 p.m. but those in line at the voting centers were still accommodated.

Despite the higher voter turnout and Comelec’s Garcia saying there was “not a single disruption,” the poll watchdog noted that there were some voters in Talitay who did not participate “because they do not feel safe enough to go out and vote.”

“However, the principal at a voting center there remarked that the plebiscite has been very peaceful compared to regular elections, which the principal said are characterized by security-related incidents,” NAMFREL said in its 1 p.m. report.

