Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 3 due to 'Henry'

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Bad weather brought about the trough of Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has prompted several local governments to announce another round of class suspensions on Saturday.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools on Saturday. (Can't view the list? Click here.)