Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 3 due to 'Henry'
September 3, 2022 | 2:49pm
MANILA, Philippines — Bad weather brought about the trough of Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has prompted several local governments to announce another round of class suspensions on Saturday.
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools on Saturday. (Can't view the list? Click here.)
