^

Headlines

Hontiveros questions continued absence of Rodriguez in Senate sugar mess probe

Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 3:16pm
Hontiveros questions continued absence of Rodriguez in Senate sugar mess probe
Workers organized different kinds of repacked sugar at a store in Quezon City on August 11, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Thursday that the continued absence of Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez from the Senate Blue Ribbon panel’s investigation into the attempt to bring in sugar into the country raises more questions and doubts about his role in the botched importation plan.

“As long as ES does not face us, doubts continue to arise. Dodging does not answer any questions,” Hontiveros said in Filipino in a statement.

After the Senate’s first hearing on the sugar mess, Hontiveros moved to invite Rodrigurez back as she still wanted to ask him more questions, including on whether he knew about the draft of Sugar Order No. 4 or the controversial order to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar into the country ultimately declared illegal by Malacañang for supposedly not being approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who also heads the agriculture department.

But Rodriguez no longer appeared during the second hearing, with Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles saying that a Cabinet meeting was scheduled at the same time as the Senate probe.

“Why would ES Rodriguez be an exemption? It hasn’t even been 100 days, there’s already an excuse letter? He just needs to attend and yet he can’t do it. Is he afraid of recitation?” Hontiveros said.

“The Executive Secretary should present himself before the Blue Ribbon,” she added. “I hope we get a chance to carry out our mandate because our agriculture industry and the Filipino people are awaiting an explanation.”

Hontiveros said she hopes that the Blue Ribbon panel no longer has to resort to issuing a subpoena just for Rodriguez to show up.

Just after one hearing, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said he does not believe that Rodriguez is involved in the sugar importation attempt.

Former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, who resigned due to the fallout of the sugar mess, had repeatedly referenced a memo from Rodriguez as the basis for why he believed he had the power to sign documents for Marcos, including SO No. 4.

But Rodriguez said Sebastian had only assumed that he had the power to sign issuances on behalf of the president, to which the former agriculture official responded that he texted the executive secretary whom he claimed never replied.

Even here, Zubiri said Rodriguez is faultless as he argued that the executive secretary did not have the expertise to answer Sebastian’s query. — Xave Gregorio

RISA HONTIVEROS

SUGAR

VIC RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on September 1 due to 'Henry'

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on September 1 due to 'Henry'

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here's the list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes and work on September 1, Thursday due...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo selected for Harvard fellowship

Robredo selected for Harvard fellowship

7 hours ago
Robredo is the only Filipino among the five Hauser Leaders for the 2022 fall semester.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Henry

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Henry

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on super typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) that is the first super typhoon to enter...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos eyes increased Philippines-US economic activity

President Marcos eyes increased Philippines-US economic activity

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos wants to expand economic relations between the Philippines and the US to help the country recover from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte in Manila to convene PDP-Laban

Duterte in Manila to convene PDP-Laban

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
He may have stepped down from office two months ago but former president Rodrigo Duterte has not retired from politics.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos Jr. promises to improve working conditions of Filipino nurses

Marcos Jr. promises to improve working conditions of Filipino nurses

26 minutes ago
“I have taken special note of the clamor to address issues in the nursing profession by the passage of the new Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd expects report on Bacoor sexual harassment cases on Sept. 2

DepEd expects report on Bacoor sexual harassment cases on Sept. 2

3 hours ago
DepEd spokesman Michael Poa said the investigation now concerns seven teachers, up from the previously reported six instructors,...
Headlines
fbtw
Super Typhoon Henry intensifies slightly

Super Typhoon Henry intensifies slightly

4 hours ago
Henry was last seen 430 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with peak winds of 195 kph near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Super typhoon Henry to absorb Gardo in the next hours &mdash; PAGASA

Super typhoon Henry to absorb Gardo in the next hours — PAGASA

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression Gardo is expected to weaken into a low pressure area and be absorbed...
Headlines
fbtw
Can seized sugar be sold locally? DA unsure

Can seized sugar be sold locally? DA unsure

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The government is still looking at how tons of sugar seized from raided warehouses can be sold to the public despite their...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with