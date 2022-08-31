Padilla is new PDP-Laban acting executive VP

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood Padilla got a plum post in the former administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan after being appointed as its acting executive vice president.

Padilla replaced Karlo Nograles who resigned from the party and as its executive vice president when he became the chairperson of the Civil Service Commission.

PDP-Laban’s National Executive Committee nominated and appointed Padilla as the party’s executive vice president “until the next election of National Officers in a National Assembly held for that purpose.”

The NEC said it chose Padilla as he “shares the same vision of the PDP Laban and has the capacity to duly represent the party.”

As acting executive vice president, Padilla will be part of the NEC and can take over the functions of the party president in case of their prolonged absence, permanent incapacity, suspension, resignation, or expulsion.

Former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi announced Monday during PDP-Laban’s National Council meeting in Parañaque City that he is resigning as party president to “give way for the consolidation of the party.”

Padilla may also “perform such other duties and functions as may be assigned to him or her by the National Council.”

During the meeting of PDP-Laban’s National Council, former President Rodrigo Duterte who is the party’s chairperson urged his partymates to “prepare for the next election” in 2025 and to continue the campaign against corruption and illegal drugs.

This group chaired by Duterte emerged as the victor in the row between another PDP-Laban faction led by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III after the Commission on Elections recognized the legitimacy of the former.