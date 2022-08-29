^

Headlines

Overdue jeepney fare hike rate to be released ‘earliest next week’

Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 4:03pm
Overdue jeepney fare hike rate to be released â€˜earliest next weekâ€™
Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that it expects to release the rate of the long-overdue jeepney fare hikes as early as next week.

LTFRB Chairperson Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said they are still weighing how much out of the P3 to P4 additional fare petition will be imposed on commuters.

The regulatory board required jeepney groups to file a position paper or a memorandum within 15 days since their last hearing with the regulatory board held August 18. 

“We’re waiting for their memorandum on September 3 and then we will act accordingly so we can expect that their rate hike petition resolution will happen at the earliest on the first week of September or, at the latest, second week of September,” Velicaria-Garafil said in mixed English and Filipino during a briefing with reporters on Monday.

Aside from jeepneys, the LTFRB is also looking at six other pending fare hike cases, including those from transportation network vehicle services, from taxi operators, point-to-point operators, UV Express services, and from bus operators.

Beginning Tuesday, diesel prices across the country will see a P6.10-per-liter price hike.
Velicaria-Garafil noted that the last time the regulatory board imposed a fare hike was when diesel cost around P44 per liter, half of what it costs now.

Some transport groups have stopped plying their routes because their earnings can no longer keep up with operational costs as pump prices continue to increase. The government has launched a fuel subsidy program for public utility vehicle operators, but that has since ended for jeepney drivers.

READ: After jeeps, buses might soon halt operations next amid skyrocketing fuel price 

As the proposed fare hikes will be implemented with the rising cost of commodities, Velicaria-Garafil said they also tapped commuter and passenger groups to submit their own position paper.
“Aminado naman sila na talagang due na for an increase ‘yung ating mga jeepney operators and bus operators,” she said.

(They know that jeepney operators and bus operators are due for a fare increase.)

However, she said the LTFRB is keeping in mind the National Economic and Development Authority’s position, where the agency noted that any jeepney fare hikes may lead to an inflationary effect on the country’s economy.

“I recognize naman yung kalagayan na ngayon ng jeepney drivers, talagang kailangan talaga rin na merong increase ng fare pero kasi we’ll have to take into consideration talaga itong impact niya on purchasing power tsaka inflationary effect nito sa ating ekonomiya,” Velicaria-Garafil said.

(I recognize the current state of our jeepney drivers, they really need the fare increase but we’ll lalso have to take into consideration its impact on purchasing power as well as the fare hike’s inflationary effect.)

JEEPNEY FARE HIKE

LTFRB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Journalist arrested for cybercrime cases filed by Ilocos mayor

Journalist arrested for cybercrime cases filed by Ilocos mayor

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Police yesterday arrested an online journalist on cybercrime charges.
Headlines
fbtw
SC reverses ruling: State insurance should pay claims, indemnity

SC reverses ruling: State insurance should pay claims, indemnity

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The state insurance fund should provide compensation to work-related injuries and death claims of employees, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Gokongwei Group launches master brand

Gokongwei Group launches master brand

1 day ago
In 1992, industrialist John Gokongwei Jr. and his brothers – Henry, Johnson and James – established the Gokongwei...
Headlines
fbtw
Ramp up local fertilizer production &ndash; Villar

Ramp up local fertilizer production – Villar

By by Lino De La Cruz and Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The country must ramp up its production of organic fertilizers to reduce farmers’ dependence on expensive imported fertilizers...
Headlines
fbtw
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 4 days ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines logs 19,262 COVID-19 cases, 316 deaths from August 22 to 28

Philippines logs 19,262 COVID-19 cases, 316 deaths from August 22 to 28

1 hour ago
The number of new cases in the past week was 19% lower than the number of cases logged from August 15 to 21. The daily case...
Headlines
fbtw
For Palawan IPs, nickel mining is a threat to the community's survival

For Palawan IPs, nickel mining is a threat to the community's survival

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Mining activities in the southern Palawan municipality threaten the livelihood of communities dependent on agriculture, fisheries...
Headlines
fbtw
No Filipino reported harmed in Tripoli clashes &mdash; DFA

No Filipino reported harmed in Tripoli clashes — DFA

5 hours ago
Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson, said that the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli is monitoring the situation.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Be heroes in our own right, inspire future generations of Filipinos

Marcos: Be heroes in our own right, inspire future generations of Filipinos

6 hours ago
“We remember and honor each of them for the sacrifices they made in our behalf so that we may live in peace, security,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tagle named pope&rsquo;s special envoy in Asian bishops&rsquo; meet

Tagle named pope’s special envoy in Asian bishops’ meet

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Pope Francis has designated Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as his special envoy to the 50th general conference of the Federation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with