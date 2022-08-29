Overdue jeepney fare hike rate to be released â€˜earliest next weekâ€™

Overdue jeepney fare hike rate to be released ‘earliest next week’

Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that it expects to release the rate of the long-overdue jeepney fare hikes as early as next week.

LTFRB Chairperson Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said they are still weighing how much out of the P3 to P4 additional fare petition will be imposed on commuters.

The regulatory board required jeepney groups to file a position paper or a memorandum within 15 days since their last hearing with the regulatory board held August 18.

“We’re waiting for their memorandum on September 3 and then we will act accordingly so we can expect that their rate hike petition resolution will happen at the earliest on the first week of September or, at the latest, second week of September,” Velicaria-Garafil said in mixed English and Filipino during a briefing with reporters on Monday.

Aside from jeepneys, the LTFRB is also looking at six other pending fare hike cases, including those from transportation network vehicle services, from taxi operators, point-to-point operators, UV Express services, and from bus operators.

Beginning Tuesday, diesel prices across the country will see a P6.10-per-liter price hike.

Velicaria-Garafil noted that the last time the regulatory board imposed a fare hike was when diesel cost around P44 per liter, half of what it costs now.

Some transport groups have stopped plying their routes because their earnings can no longer keep up with operational costs as pump prices continue to increase. The government has launched a fuel subsidy program for public utility vehicle operators, but that has since ended for jeepney drivers.

READ: After jeeps, buses might soon halt operations next amid skyrocketing fuel price

As the proposed fare hikes will be implemented with the rising cost of commodities, Velicaria-Garafil said they also tapped commuter and passenger groups to submit their own position paper.

“Aminado naman sila na talagang due na for an increase ‘yung ating mga jeepney operators and bus operators,” she said.

(They know that jeepney operators and bus operators are due for a fare increase.)

However, she said the LTFRB is keeping in mind the National Economic and Development Authority’s position, where the agency noted that any jeepney fare hikes may lead to an inflationary effect on the country’s economy.

“I recognize naman yung kalagayan na ngayon ng jeepney drivers, talagang kailangan talaga rin na merong increase ng fare pero kasi we’ll have to take into consideration talaga itong impact niya on purchasing power tsaka inflationary effect nito sa ating ekonomiya,” Velicaria-Garafil said.

(I recognize the current state of our jeepney drivers, they really need the fare increase but we’ll lalso have to take into consideration its impact on purchasing power as well as the fare hike’s inflationary effect.)