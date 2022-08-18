^

Headlines

Philippines may soon import 150,000 MT of sugar

Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 4:31pm
Philippines may soon import 150,000 MT of sugar
Workers organized different kinds of repacked sugar at a store in Quezon City on August 11, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday confirmed a proposal to import 150,000 metric tons of sugar to address a supply problem that is threatening to increase the prices of food products.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday in a Facebook post that he and representatives of farmers, millers, sugar workers and refiners met with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday to discuss importation and productivity issues.

The senator said he and the agriculture workers thanked Marcos for not allowing too much importation of sugar that would have affected hundreds of thousands of local farmers and farm workers.

However, they acknowledged the need to import a smaller amount of sugar for industrial and household consumers and that the consensus using available data on the remaining demand was to buy 150,000 metric tons.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the proposed volume of sugar to be imported was based on the needs of the industries who use the commodity in large quantities

"They are the ones using sugar in commercial quantities, in large commercial quantities, and some jobs are dependent on their continued production. So yes, we confirm that it is the proposed amount, 150,000 metric tons," Angeles said at a press briefing.

Angeles could not say when the importation would take place. Marcos previously said the Philippines may need to import 150,000 metric tons of sugar in October since the supply of the commodity would have dwindled by that time.

The volume is just half of the 300,000 metric tons proposed earlier by the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) but was rejected by Marcos.

Earlier this month, Malacañang described as "illegal" the sugar order on the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar, saying it was issued without the president's approval.

Three signatories of the order, namely agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, SRA chief Hermenegildo Serafica and SRA board member Roland Beltran have resigned. A probe on the unauthorized order is ongoing.

Marcos said Monday the government is looking into allowing food manufacturers to import sugar directly. He has described the sugar supply problem as "worrisome" but has assured the public that the country won't import more than what it needs.

SUGAR IMPORTS

SUGAR SUPPLY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said having President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. perform the tasks of agriculture chief only leads to “confusion...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 2 days ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Six government hospitals have been recognized internationally for providing quality medical services, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Global health orgs recognize 6 Philippine hospitals

Global health orgs recognize 6 Philippine hospitals

1 day ago
The World Stroke Organization granted the “diamond status” to Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City and...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM all set for 2023 budget submission

DBM all set for 2023 budget submission

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Everything is set for the submission of the record P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DMW sets initiatives to ensure migrant domestic workers&rsquo; safety

DMW sets initiatives to ensure migrant domestic workers’ safety

3 hours ago
DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople also said that the department wants to take a “rights-based” approach...
Headlines
fbtw
Rural missionary work affected by terrorist financing raps, group says

Rural missionary work affected by terrorist financing raps, group says

4 hours ago
RMP said that its missionary work with peasants, indigenous peoples and other rural poor has been "seriously hampered" because...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs raids Pampanga sugar warehouse over alleged hoarding

Customs raids Pampanga sugar warehouse over alleged hoarding

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. ordered the raid of Lison Building that houses the New Public Market...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayors firm on continuing no-contact apprehension despite opposition at LTO, SC

Mayors firm on continuing no-contact apprehension despite opposition at LTO, SC

8 hours ago
"[We] have joined together on a common stance to continue the implementation of NCAP within our respective territorial jurisdictions...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
New Omicron-specific vaccines may become available in the country beginning early next year, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with