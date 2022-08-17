^

Headlines

LTFRB to reopen pre-pandemic non-EDSA bus routes beginning Monday

Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 6:49pm
LTFRB to reopen pre-pandemic non-EDSA bus routes beginning Monday
A driver of an Edsa Carousel bus at the Quezon City loading bay.
PNA photo by Jess M. Escaros Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is reopening 33 pre-pandemic non-EDSA city bus routes beginning Monday just as students head back to campuses for in-person classes.

The agency also said that bus routes created under the general community quarantine “that are found to be responsive to passenger demand” will be retained, while 68 pre-pandemic jeepney routes and 32 UV Express routes will also reopen. 

“We are pretty confident that these routes will be enough with the existing units because for the city bus routes, it covers 90% of the pre-pandemic routes for the non-EDSA [buses]... with respect to the jeepneys, it’s 70% of the coverage,” LTFRB Spokesman Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said in a mix of English and Filipino on Wednesday.

Bus routes include:

  1. EDSA Busway
  2. Angono - Quiapo via Ortigas Avenue
  3. Antipolo - Quiapo via Cubao
  4. Bonifacio Global City - PITx
  5. NLET - PITs
  6. Sapang Palay - PITx via Quezon Avenue
  7. Fairview (Nova Stop) - PITx via East Avenue, Timog, Quezon Avenue
  8. Angat - Divisoria
  9. Angat - Monumento
  10. Ayala - Alabang (Starmall)
  11. Ayala - Balibago
  12. Ayala - Biñan
  13. Bagong Silang - Sta. Cruz via Malinta Exit
  14. Balagtas Monumento
  15. Bonifacio Global City - Alabang (Starmall)
  16. Eastwood Libis - Marriot Term via Acropolic
  17. Fairview (Nova Stop) - Ayala via Quezon Avenue
  18. North EDSA - Bonifacio Global City
  19. Norzagaray FVR - Sta. Cruz via Marilao Exit
  20. Sapang Palay - Sta. Cruz via Malinta Exit
  21. Sapang Palay - Sta Cruz via Sta. Maria
  22. Sta. Maria - PITx via R10
  23. Alabang (South Station Terminal) - Plaza Lawton via Alabang Zapote 
  24. Alabang (Starmall) - Plaza Lawton via SLEX
  25. Biñan - Plaza Lawton
  26. Cavite City - PITx
  27. Dasmariñas - PITx
  28. Naic - PITx
  29. Silang - PITx
  30. Balibago - PITx
  31. Trece Martirez - PITx
  32. General Mariano Alvarez - PITx
  33. Fairview (Nova Stop) - North EDSA

Velicaria-Garafil said fares will remain the same until they have decided on a fare hike.

Meanwhile, bus operators can already apply for a special permit starting Friday and will be issued until the LTFRB comes up with a final route rationalization study. Application fees for the permit stand at P260 for the first two units, while an additional P70 will be charged for every succeeding unit. 

“Special permit palang kasi gusto natin ma-beat yung opening ng classes for Monday kasi kung isi-CPC (Certificate of Public Convenience) natin sila, it will take time for the application to get processed,” Velicaria-Garafi told members of the media on Wednesday.

(We will only issue special permits for now because we want to beat the re-opening of classes on Monday because if we ask them to apply for a CPC, it will take time for the application to get processed.)

She said that the LTFRB will remain open over the weekend to attend to special permit applications so bus operators can already ply the reopened routes on Monday. — with reports from Franco Luna

LTFRB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
On 2,000th day of detention, De Lima laments &lsquo;broken&rsquo; justice system

On 2,000th day of detention, De Lima laments ‘broken’ justice system

11 hours ago
“My continued detention on the basis of evidently and utterly false cases is yet another reminder to the world that...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino vows short inquiries as probes into DepEd laptops, sugar mess set

Tolentino vows short inquiries as probes into DepEd laptops, sugar mess set

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"We will not evolve into a political circus, we will respect the rights of the resource person… We will not be here...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos gets second COVID-19 booster shot, hopes Pinoys follow his lead

Marcos gets second COVID-19 booster shot, hopes Pinoys follow his lead

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Marcos reiterated the importance of getting COVID-19 boosters as the Philippines recovers from the impacts of the pandem...
Headlines
fbtw
Caution urged over infra talks with China amid West Philippine Sea issue

Caution urged over infra talks with China amid West Philippine Sea issue

1 day ago
The Philippines is warned that more economic and infrastructure project deals with China may “further compromise”...
Headlines
fbtw
Salceda: Why are private firms collecting NCAP fines?

Salceda: Why are private firms collecting NCAP fines?

By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 days ago
The no-contact apprehension policy being carried out by the private sector through private-public partnerships is putting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

1 hour ago
DOLE noted that the country already saw 1.1 million foreign travelers visit the Philippines since it reopened its borders...
Headlines
fbtw
Galvez: Up to 10,000 former communist rebels seen to avail of proposed amnesty

Galvez: Up to 10,000 former communist rebels seen to avail of proposed amnesty

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. said members of the CPP and NPA are encouraged to talk to the government so...
Headlines
fbtw
Bangsamoro government sees passage of election law this year &mdash; Galvez

Bangsamoro government sees passage of election law this year — Galvez

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"What we are asking from the (Bangsamoro region) chief minister and the BTA members is for them (laws) to be completed as...
Headlines
fbtw
US donates P3M in equipment to police Maritime Group

US donates P3M in equipment to police Maritime Group

4 hours ago
“We are confident that these items will enhance the PNP-MG’s ability to operate more effectively and safely across...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO forms working group on no-contact apprehension issues

LTO forms working group on no-contact apprehension issues

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
After weeks of criticisms, the Land Transportation Office on Wednesday finally formed a Technical Working Group to sit down...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with