^

Headlines

Marcos pushes anew for bills creating virology, disease control centers

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 5:25pm
Marcos pushes anew for bills creating virology, disease control centers
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gestures as he addresses reporters during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He met the press following the first meeting of his Cabinet.
Robertson Niñal

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday pushed for the passage of measures creating a virology institute and a disease control center even as he urged health researchers to continue exchanging information due to the evolving nature of COVID-19.

Speaking during the celebration of the 15th Philippine national health research system week in Pampanga, Marcos said the virology institute would allow the country to better consolidate research, knowledge sources and new data related to the pandemic.

He added that the disease control center would make the Philippines ready for future pandemics as the present one may not be the last "at least not in our lifetimes."

"We have been in consultation with the House of Representatives and the Senate to bring these — to create these agencies so that we can bring them to bear in what we are up to now continuing to have to fight," the president said.

"We will continue to work so that our people are safer, so that our citizens have better access to healthcare and so that...the quality of our healthcare will improve," he added.

Measures seeking to create the Virology Institute of the Philippines and a disease control center are included in Marcos' 19 priority bills.

Marcos, who has caught COVID-19 twice, said openness of mind and the continuing flow of information among different agencies have become critical, given that the virus is mutating.

"All of these things just — have kept coming at us. It has gotten to the point where I always — I’m hesitant to say we are at the tail end of the pandemic. Every time I say that, there’s a new surge," Marcos said.

"The first meeting that Usec. Vergeire and I had, I said, 'It seems that it is now over. It seems that we are at the tail end of the pandemic.' And here we come again with a new variant of coronavirus...of Omicron that now we have to deal with, that you have to genome sequence again, that we have to find a booster so that the people are fully immunized," he added.

Vulnerable

Marcos said the present health crisis has exposed the vulnerability of Filipinos and has prodded authorities to devise efficient responses and mechanisms.
 
"That is why I believe we continue to remain open to these new ideas and commit to work together," he said.

"And I suppose it is different when we talk about hard science and primary research, like what you are doing now, because we are still at primary research when it comes to the pandemic. So we must really be very wary of getting fixed and say this is what it is. Because we know, it evolves, it mutates. And after a couple of months, it is not what it is any longer."

According to Marcos, health researchers have demonstrated intellectual humility and have remained open to gaining new insights and knowledge.
 
"We have no choice because we cannot judge — we cannot measure this pandemic by any other human experience. And that is why we have to be very open and understand and say no, it is not something we already know, it is something that we very much do not know,” he added.

Marcos thanked health researchers for helping the government handle the pandemic and for providing information that saved lives. He recalled that when he contracted COVID-19 two years ago, there was (a) lack of knowledge about the nature of the disease.

"But as you remember in that period of time, we were bereft of any science. I remember it was the first time in my life that I had experienced the thought that because we have become used to the medical care that we are always receiving, and whatever happens, the doctor will tell you, 'Okay, we know what it is. We will tell you this is what you will do. And in a certain amount of time, you will be better.' And all through our lives that is exactly what happened," the president said.

"For the first time in our experience, I asked the doctor and I said, 'What’s happening?' And then he said, 'I don’t know.' 'What are you going to do to cure me?' 'We don’t know.' That is the situation that we were in. There was a total lack of information, of knowledge about this new pandemic," he added.

Marcos said while health researchers are not in hospitals, they are still at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic because of the data and studies they put together.

"It is nothing less than having you have helped to keep millions of people alive. There is nothing more heroic in my mind than what you have achieved," he added.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

7 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

9 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the detained senator thanked the Ombudsman for dismissing the bribery complaints against her and...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

7 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' visit to the quake-hit province of Abra saw more talk on continuing the Duterte administration's...
Headlines
fbtw
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DFA mulls opening more off-site passport services, consular offices

DFA mulls opening more off-site passport services, consular offices

2 minutes ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is looking into opening more temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) on top...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace investigating unauthorized plan to import 300,000 MT of sugar

Palace investigating unauthorized plan to import 300,000 MT of sugar

By Alexis Romero | 8 minutes ago
The issuance of an "illegal" order allowing the importation of an additional 300,000 metric tons of sugar is now being investigated...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders NTC to stop blocking Bulatlat website

Court orders NTC to stop blocking Bulatlat website

55 minutes ago
Bulatlat reported that they have scored a legal victory in a Quezon City court as it ordered the National Telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

1 hour ago
"Many of those who transact with the LTO come from faraway places and would most likely allot time—even sacrifice their...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla has filed a bill that seeks to give same-sex couples the same rights enjoyed by married straight couples...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user