Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media at a press briefing at Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may be released from quarantine by Friday as he is no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms, his camp said on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the president’s personal physician, Dr. Samuel Zacate, reported that as of Marcos Jr.’s sixth day in isolation, he has “no cough, no fever, no nasal stuffiness, and no nasal itchiness and basically asymptomatic as of this time being.”

“The president’s vital signs are all within normal limit. He has no signs of respiratory distress and [is] very comfortable,” Cruz-Angeles said, quoting the president’s latest health bulletin.

Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

If he no longer shows COVID-19 symptoms for the next 24 hours, the physician said Marcos Jr. can be released from isolation by Friday, July 15.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician,” Angeles said.