Art festival to mark launch of Robredo NGO

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2022 | 12:00am
Official logo of the Angat Buhay non-government organization of Vice President Leni Robredo as seen on its Facebook page (left) and Robredo speaking to her staff in this photo shared on her Facebook page VP Leni Robredo on June 27, 2022 (right).
MANILA, Philippines — A two-day street and art festival will mark the launch of the Angat Buhay non-government organization (NGO) of Vice President Leni Robredo later this week.

The event will be held at the volunteer center for Robredo’s presidential campaign in Katipunan, Quezon City on Friday and Saturday.

Robredo, who will officially end her term as vice president on Thursday, said some of the pink memorabilia and artworks they received during her campaign would be featured.

Slots for those who wish to physically attend the event were all taken within hours after its announcement.

The organization said those who would not be able to attend physically may follow the activities on its newly launched social media pages.

Robredo earlier announced her plan to launch the Angat Buhay NGO once she steps down as vice president to harness the support she received during the campaign.

“We will establish the widest volunteer network in our country. Our mission to help those in the fringes of our society will continue… We will not choose who we will help. We will not turn our backs on anyone. We will show the full force of radical love,” she said during a thanksgiving activity days after the elections.

According to the event brief, Angat Buhay aims to bring together the public and private sectors to address the needs of those in the farthest and poorest communities.

“Angat Buhay reaches out to these areas by working with partners in providing interventions and mobilizing support through its key advocacy areas: food security and nutrition, universal health care, public education and disaster relief and rehabilitation,” it said.  

