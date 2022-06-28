^

Headlines

Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until July 15

Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 11:06am
Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until July 15
Children with their guardian make their way inside Quiapo church as church management ease restrictions on kids entering the area provided that thr minimum health protocols such as wearing face mask are observed.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until July 15 despite the continued increase of COVID-19 infections logged nationwide.

This comes as the country’s pandemic task force plans to assign an area’s alert level based on the cross tabulation of its total beds utilization rate and the average daily attack rate and current thresholds.

Other areas under Alert Level 1 beginning July 1 until July 15 include: 

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province 
  • Ilocos Region: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan
  • Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino 
  • Central Luzon: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales 
  • Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal
  • Mimaropa: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon 
  • Bicol Region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon 
  • Western Visayas: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, and Iloilo City 
  • Central Visayas: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor
  • Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City 
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City 
  • Northern Mindanao: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental 
  • Davao Region: Davao City and Davao Oriental 
  • Soccsksargen: South Cotabato
  • Caraga: Butuan City, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, and Agusan Del Sur 
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Cotabato City

These cities and municipalities will also be under Alert Level 1:

  • Benguet: Buguias and Tublay
  • Ifugao: Kiangan, Lagawe, and Lamut 
  • Quezon: Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan 
  • Occidental Mindoro: Calintaan, Looc, Lubang, and Rizal
  • Palawan: Cagayancillo and Culion 
  • Camarines Norte: Basud, Capalonga, Daet, San Vicente, and Talisay 
  • Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Goa, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, San Jose, and Tigaon 
  • Masbate: Balud, City of Masbate, and Mandaon 
  • Antique: Anini-Y, San Jose, Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao) 
  • Negros Occidental: Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B., Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, and Valladolid 
  • Bohol: Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City
  • Cebu: Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela
  • Negros Oriental: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita 
  • Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba 
  • Northern Samar: Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria
  • Samar (Western Samar): Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga 
  • Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug 
  • Zamboanga Del Sur: Kumalarang, Labangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) 
  • Zamboanga Sibugay: Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil, Siay, and Tungawan 
  • Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod
  • Davao De Oro: Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan, and New Bataan 
  • Davao Del Sur: Padada 
  • Cotabato (North Cotabato): Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan, and President Roxas 
  • Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak 
    Caraga
  • Dinagat Islands: Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon 
  • Surigao Del Norte: Claver, Dapa, General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An 
  • Lanao Del Sur: Bumbaran, Ditsaan-Ramain, and Wao 
  • Maguindanao: South Upi and Upi
  • Tawi-Tawi: Turtle Islands 

Meanwhile, the following cities and municipalities will be under Alert Level 2 from July 1 to July 15. 

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao
  • Calabarzon: Quezon Province
  • Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan 
  • Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate 
  • Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
  • Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
  • Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Northern Mindanao: Lanao Del Norte
  • Davao Region: Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Occidental 
  • Soccsksargen: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat 
  • Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi 

Their classification will not affect component cities and municipalities under a different alert level.

The country’s pandemic task force amended the alert level system matrix used to classify areas.

Case risk classification will now be based on the average daily attack rates and current threshholds, instead of making use of an area’s two-week growth rate. However, the country’s health system capacity will still be based on the beds utilization rate and its current thresholds.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
From 3.9 percent in the previous week, Metro Manila’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 5.9 percent as of June...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

18 hours ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), a coalition of small fisherfolk organizations, is calling...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte admin to issue its last COVID-19 alert levels

Duterte admin to issue its last COVID-19 alert levels

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Before it exits on Thursday, the Duterte administration will still issue COVID-19 alert levels for the first half of July,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ikaw na iyong lider namin': Opposition leader Robredo passes torch to Hontiveros
play

‘Ikaw na iyong lider namin': Opposition leader Robredo passes torch to Hontiveros

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo christened Sen. Risa Hontiveros as the next leader of the opposition after the lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
New DMW chief orders faster deployment of OFWs

New DMW chief orders faster deployment of OFWs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
With the assumption of Susan Ople as the new Department of Migrant Workers secretary, Filipinos seeking employment abroad...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: Metro Manila may see up to 4,600 COVID cases a day by mid-July

DOH: Metro Manila may see up to 4,600 COVID cases a day by mid-July

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 34 minutes ago
In an interview with TeleRadyo, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Metro Manila may log 3,800 to 4,600 COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. inauguration to be &lsquo;traditional, solemn, simple&rsquo;

Marcos Jr. inauguration to be ‘traditional, solemn, simple’

51 minutes ago
The program for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday is mostly set, with his office saying...
Headlines
fbtw
'Shoot them dead': Duterte in his own words

'Shoot them dead': Duterte in his own words

1 hour ago
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down on Thursday, was infamous for his foul-mouthed tirades, off-colour jokes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, infamous for deadly drug war, ends term

Duterte, infamous for deadly drug war, ends term

By Allison Jackson | 1 hour ago
Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down as Philippine president Thursday, has earned international infamy for his deadly drug war...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

1 hour ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with