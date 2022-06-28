Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until July 15

Children with their guardian make their way inside Quiapo church as church management ease restrictions on kids entering the area provided that thr minimum health protocols such as wearing face mask are observed.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until July 15 despite the continued increase of COVID-19 infections logged nationwide.

This comes as the country’s pandemic task force plans to assign an area’s alert level based on the cross tabulation of its total beds utilization rate and the average daily attack rate and current thresholds.

Other areas under Alert Level 1 beginning July 1 until July 15 include:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province

Ilocos Region: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino

Central Luzon: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales

Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal

Mimaropa: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon

Bicol Region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon

Western Visayas: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, and Iloilo City

Central Visayas: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor

Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City

Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental

Davao Region: Davao City and Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen: South Cotabato

Caraga: Butuan City, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, and Agusan Del Sur

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Cotabato City

These cities and municipalities will also be under Alert Level 1:

Benguet: Buguias and Tublay

Ifugao: Kiangan, Lagawe, and Lamut

Quezon: Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan

Occidental Mindoro: Calintaan, Looc, Lubang, and Rizal

Palawan: Cagayancillo and Culion

Camarines Norte: Basud, Capalonga, Daet, San Vicente, and Talisay

Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Goa, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, San Jose, and Tigaon

Masbate: Balud, City of Masbate, and Mandaon

Antique: Anini-Y, San Jose, Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao)

Negros Occidental: Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B., Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, and Valladolid

Bohol: Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City

Cebu: Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela

Negros Oriental: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita

Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba

Northern Samar: Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria

Samar (Western Samar): Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga

Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug

Zamboanga Del Sur: Kumalarang, Labangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)

Zamboanga Sibugay: Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil, Siay, and Tungawan

Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod

Davao De Oro: Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan, and New Bataan

Davao Del Sur: Padada

Cotabato (North Cotabato): Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan, and President Roxas

Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak

Caraga

Caraga Dinagat Islands: Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon

Surigao Del Norte: Claver, Dapa, General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An

Lanao Del Sur: Bumbaran, Ditsaan-Ramain, and Wao

Maguindanao: South Upi and Upi

Tawi-Tawi: Turtle Islands

Meanwhile, the following cities and municipalities will be under Alert Level 2 from July 1 to July 15.

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao

Calabarzon: Quezon Province

Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate

Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental

Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)

Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao: Lanao Del Norte

Davao Region: Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi

Their classification will not affect component cities and municipalities under a different alert level.

The country’s pandemic task force amended the alert level system matrix used to classify areas.

Case risk classification will now be based on the average daily attack rates and current threshholds, instead of making use of an area’s two-week growth rate. However, the country’s health system capacity will still be based on the beds utilization rate and its current thresholds.