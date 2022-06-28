Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until July 15
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until July 15 despite the continued increase of COVID-19 infections logged nationwide.
This comes as the country’s pandemic task force plans to assign an area’s alert level based on the cross tabulation of its total beds utilization rate and the average daily attack rate and current thresholds.
Other areas under Alert Level 1 beginning July 1 until July 15 include:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province
- Ilocos Region: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan
- Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino
- Central Luzon: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales
- Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal
- Mimaropa: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon
- Bicol Region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon
- Western Visayas: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, and Iloilo City
- Central Visayas: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor
- Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City
- Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City
- Northern Mindanao: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental
- Davao Region: Davao City and Davao Oriental
- Soccsksargen: South Cotabato
- Caraga: Butuan City, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, and Agusan Del Sur
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Cotabato City
These cities and municipalities will also be under Alert Level 1:
- Benguet: Buguias and Tublay
- Ifugao: Kiangan, Lagawe, and Lamut
- Quezon: Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan
- Occidental Mindoro: Calintaan, Looc, Lubang, and Rizal
- Palawan: Cagayancillo and Culion
- Camarines Norte: Basud, Capalonga, Daet, San Vicente, and Talisay
- Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Goa, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, San Jose, and Tigaon
- Masbate: Balud, City of Masbate, and Mandaon
- Antique: Anini-Y, San Jose, Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao)
- Negros Occidental: Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B., Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, and Valladolid
- Bohol: Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City
- Cebu: Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela
- Negros Oriental: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita
- Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba
- Northern Samar: Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria
- Samar (Western Samar): Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga
- Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug
- Zamboanga Del Sur: Kumalarang, Labangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)
- Zamboanga Sibugay: Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil, Siay, and Tungawan
- Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod
- Davao De Oro: Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan, and New Bataan
- Davao Del Sur: Padada
- Cotabato (North Cotabato): Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan, and President Roxas
- Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak
Caraga
- Dinagat Islands: Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon
- Surigao Del Norte: Claver, Dapa, General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An
- Lanao Del Sur: Bumbaran, Ditsaan-Ramain, and Wao
- Maguindanao: South Upi and Upi
- Tawi-Tawi: Turtle Islands
Meanwhile, the following cities and municipalities will be under Alert Level 2 from July 1 to July 15.
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao
- Calabarzon: Quezon Province
- Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
- Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate
- Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
- Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)
- Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern Mindanao: Lanao Del Norte
- Davao Region: Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Occidental
- Soccsksargen: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi
Their classification will not affect component cities and municipalities under a different alert level.
The country’s pandemic task force amended the alert level system matrix used to classify areas.
Case risk classification will now be based on the average daily attack rates and current threshholds, instead of making use of an area’s two-week growth rate. However, the country’s health system capacity will still be based on the beds utilization rate and its current thresholds.
