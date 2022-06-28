^

COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2022 | 12:00am
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces
Residents splash and spray water over pedestrians as they take part in celebrations of their patron saint, John the Baptist, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on Thursday, June 24, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — From 3.9 percent in the previous week, Metro Manila’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 5.9 percent as of June 25, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.

This breaches the allowable positivity rate of less than five percent recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“National Capital Region (NCR) positivity rate is up to 5.9 percent as of June 25, 2022. WHO recommends testing positivity rate less than five percent,” OCTA fellow Guido David tweeted.

David said COVID-19 positivity rates in select regions and provinces have also been rising. Sharing a table showing areas where new COVID-19 cases are rising, he said Rizal posted the highest positivity rate of 11.9 as of June 25, from 6.3 percent as of June 18.

Also posting high positivity rates are the provinces of Laguna at 7.5 percent from 3.1 percent a week before, South Cotabato at 7.4 percent from a previous rate of 6.3 percent and Cavite with 6.0 percent from 3.6 percent.

Pampanga is also seeing an increase in new infections at 5.9 percent from only 3.3 in the previous week, Cagayan with 5.8 percent from 1.9 percent and Iloilo at 5.7 percent from 4.4 percent.

David added that the positivity rate in Batangas rose to 5.6 percent from 1.2 percent, Benguet at 3.2 percent from 2.2 percent, Bulacan at 2.9 percent from 1.7 percent and Cebu with 2.8 from a previous rate of only one percent.

Cases spike

The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday reported a 53 percent increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded last week as compared to the previous week.

Based on the DOH’s weekly bulletin for COVID-19, a total of 4,634 new infections were recorded from June 20 to 26. This is 53 percent higher than the cases logged from June 13 to 19.

Data also showed there were 51 new deaths from COVID-19 while there are 14 new patients in severe and critical condition.

According to the DOH, the daily average number of new COVID-19 infections is 662.

The DOH also noted that as of June 26, there were 591 severe and critical admissions in the country, and that 391 (14.9 percent) of 2,628 ICU beds intended for COVID patients are occupied.

Meanwhile, there are 4,034 COVID-19 patients that are occupying non-ICU beds. This is 18.1 percent of the 22,251 total non-ICU beds allocated nationwide.

The DOH has issued reminders to the public to continue practicing minimum public standards under Alert Level 1. These include the wearing of well-fitted face mask and, if possible, stay only in well-ventilated areas.

The agency added that as additional protection against COVID-19, everyone should avail themselves of vaccines and booster shots. – Rhodina Villanueva

COVID-19
